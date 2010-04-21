Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Videospot Toy Story 3

INFORMAZIONI FILM
Toy Story 3 - The Great Escape
  • Distributore: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International
  • Genere: Animazione CG
  • Regia: Lee Unkrich
  • Interpreti: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen
  • Nazione: Usa

Media Voto Utenti
Voti: 148
8.7
nd