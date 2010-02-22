Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Trailer The Losers - 1732

The Losers
Trailer
INFORMAZIONI FILM
The Losers

The Losers
  • Distributore: Warner Italia
  • Genere: Comics / Fumetti
  • Regia: Sylvain White
  • Interpreti: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Idris Elba, Chris Evans, Columbus Short, Oscar Jaenada, Zoe Saldana
  • Sceneggiatura: Peter Berg, James Vanderbilt
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 23/07/2010

incasso box office: 101.238 Euro

Nelle sale USA dal: 23/04/2010

incasso box office: 21.450.000 Euro

