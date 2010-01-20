Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
North Face
  • Genere: Drammatico
  • Regia: Philipp Stölzl
  • Interpreti: Benno Fürmann, Florian Lukas, Johanna Wokalek, Georg Friedrich, Simon Schwarz
  • Sceneggiatura: Christoph Silber, Philipp Stölzl, Rupert Henning, Johannes Naber, Benedikt Roeskau
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 27/08/2010

