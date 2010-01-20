Trailer North Face - 1691
North Face
Trailer
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di
Andrea Vanon
North Face
- Genere: Drammatico
- Regia: Philipp Stölzl
- Interpreti: Benno Fürmann, Florian Lukas, Johanna Wokalek, Georg Friedrich, Simon Schwarz
- Sceneggiatura: Christoph Silber, Philipp Stölzl, Rupert Henning, Johannes Naber, Benedikt Roeskau
- Sito Ufficiale: Link
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 27/08/2010
