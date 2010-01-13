Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Trailer Il quarto tipo - 1671

Il quarto tipo
Trailer
  • Distributore: Warner Italia
  • Genere: Fantascienza
  • Regia: Olatunde Osunsanmi
  • Interpreti: Milla Jovovich, Elias Koteas, Will Patton
  • Sceneggiatura: Olatunde Osunsanmi
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 22/01/2010

incasso box office: 1.596.009 Euro

Nelle sale USA dal: 06/11/2009

incasso box office: 25.142.000 Euro

