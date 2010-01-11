Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
  1. HOME
  2. Il mondo dei replicanti
  3. Video

Trailer Il mondo dei replicanti - 1667

Il mondo dei replicanti
Trailer
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

Guarda: Il mondo dei replicanti Trailer

Altri contenuti per Il mondo dei replicanti

Il mondo dei replicanti

Il mondo dei replicanti
  • Distributore: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International
  • Genere: Fantascienza
  • Regia: Jonathan Mostow
  • Interpreti: Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell, Rosamund Pike, James Francis Ginty, Boris Kodjoe
  • Sceneggiatura: Michael Ferris, John D. Brancato
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
  • +

Nelle sale Italiane dal: 08/01/2010

incasso box office: 1.797.352 Euro

Nelle sale USA dal: 25/09/2009

incasso box office: 36.327.650 Euro

Che voto dai a: Il mondo dei replicanti

Media Voto Utenti
Voti: 90
6.9
nd