Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
  1. HOME
  2. Get Him to the Greek
  3. Video

Trailer Get Him to the Greek - 1726

Get Him to the Greek
Trailer
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

Guarda: Get Him to the Greek Trailer

Altri contenuti per Get Him to the Greek

Get Him to the Greek

Get Him to the Greek
  • Distributore: Universal Italia
  • Genere: Commedia
  • Regia: Nicholas Stoller
  • Interpreti: Jonah Hill, Russell Brand, Elisabeth Moss, Rose Byrne
  • Sceneggiatura: Nicholas Stoller
  • +

Nelle sale Italiane dal: 03/12/2010

incasso box office: 143.262 Euro

Nelle sale USA dal: 04/06/2010

incasso box office: 57.426.155 Euro

Che voto dai a: Get Him to the Greek

Media Voto Utenti
Voti: 2
6
nd