Trailer From Paris With Love - 1665

From Paris With Love
Trailer
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

From Paris With Love

From Paris With Love
  • Distributore: Moviemax
  • Genere: Azione
  • Regia: Pierre Morel
  • Interpreti: John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers
  • Sceneggiatura: Luc Besson
  • Nazione: USA / Francia
  • Produttore: Luc Besson

Nelle sale Italiane dal: 16/04/2010

incasso box office: 802.392 Euro

Nelle sale USA dal: 05/02/2010

incasso box office: 21.200.000 Euro

Media Voto Utenti
Voti: 75
6.4
nd