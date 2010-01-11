Trailer From Paris With Love - 1665
From Paris With Love
Trailer
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di
Andrea Vanon
Guarda: From Paris With Love Trailer
Altri contenuti per From Paris With Love
From Paris With Love
- Distributore: Moviemax
- Genere: Azione
- Regia: Pierre Morel
- Interpreti: John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers
- Sceneggiatura: Luc Besson
- Nazione: USA / Francia
- Produttore: Luc Besson
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 16/04/2010
incasso box office: 802.392 Euro
Nelle sale USA dal: 05/02/2010
incasso box office: 21.200.000 Euro
Che voto dai a: From Paris With Love
Media Voto Utenti
Voti: 75
Voti: 75
6.4
nd