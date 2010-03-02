Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Date Night
Una scena sottotitolata del film "Notte Folle a Manhattan" diretto da Shawn Levy ("Una notte al Museo") ed intepretato da Steve Carell (40 Anni Vergine) e Tina Fey (Baby Mama).

  • Distributore: Fox Italia
  • Genere: Commedia
  • Regia: Shawn Levy
  • Interpreti: Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Mark Wahlberg, James Franco
  • Sceneggiatura: Josh Klausner
