Trailer Cop Out - 1670
Cop Out
Trailer
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di
Andrea Vanon
Cop Out
- Distributore: Warner Italia
- Genere: Commedia
- Regia: Kevin Smith
- Interpreti: Bruce Willis, Tracy Morgan, Seann William Scott, Adam Brody
- Sceneggiatura: Mark Cullen, Robb Cullen
- Sito Ufficiale: Link
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 25/06/2010
incasso box office: 475.243 Euro
Nelle sale USA dal: 26/02/2010
incasso box office: 39.443.000 Euro
Che voto dai a: Cop Out
Media Voto Utenti
Voti: 35
6.4
nd