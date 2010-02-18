Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Trailer City Island - 1723

City Island
Trailer
INFORMAZIONI FILM
City Island

City Island
  • Distributore: Mikado
  • Genere: Commedia
  • Regia: Raymond De Felitta
  • Interpreti: Steven Strait, Andy Garcia, Alan Arkin, Julianna Margulies, Emily Mortimer, Paul Diomede, Carrie Baker Reynolds, George Aloi, Vernon Campbell, Ezra Miller
  • Sceneggiatura: Raymond De Felitta
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 25/06/2010

incasso box office: 128.198 Euro

Nelle sale USA dal: 19/03/2010

Che voto dai a: City Island

Media Voto Utenti
Voti: 22
5.9
nd