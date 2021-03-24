Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Zack Snyder consiglia: ecco 36 film preferiti del regista da vedere in streaming

INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

Il servizio di streaming on demand HBO Max è diventato, nei paesi dove disponibile, la casa di Justice League di Zack Snyder, nuovo monumentale cinecomic DC Films dalla durata di quattro ore.

Il regista in passato ha ringraziato la piattaforma per la possibilità che gli è stata concessa, e in attesa dell'uscita della versione Justice is Gray, che presenterà il film interamente in bianco e nero, adesso ricambia il favore con una playlist curata personalmente dal regista. Con due film di Stanley Kubrick, due di David Lynch, due di George Miller, ben tre di Akira Kurosawa e anche uno di Giuseppe Tornatore, ecco 36 film preferiti da Zack Snyder da vedere in streaming:

  1. Zack Snyder’s Justice League
  2. 2001: A Space Odyssey
  3. Blade Runner: The Final Cut
  4. Nuovo Cinema Paradiso
  5. Dangerous Liaisons
  6. Down By Law
  7. Dunkirk
  8. The English Patient
  9. Escape from New York
  10. Jacob’s Ladder
  11. Little Children
  12. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
  13. Mad Max: Fury Road
  14. Matrix
  15. Michael Clayton
  16. Mulholland Dr.
  17. My Left Foot
  18. Night of the Living Dead
  19. No Country for Old Men
  20. Paris, Texas
  21. The Player
  22. Rashomon
  23. Rick and Morty
  24. Se7en
  25. Seven Samurai
  26. The Shining
  27. Stranger Than Paradise
  28. A Streetcar Named Desire
  29. Throne of Blood
  30. Time Bandits
  31. True Detective
  32. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
  33. Unforgiven
  34. The Wages of Fear
  35. Wings of Desire
  36. Yojimbo

A questo punto non ci resta che augurarvi buona visione: conoscete tutti i film della lista? Seguirete i consigli di Snyder e ne rivedrete qualcuno? Fatecelo sapere nella sezione dei commenti!

