Zack Snyder consiglia: ecco 36 film preferiti del regista da vedere in streaming

Il servizio di streaming on demand HBO Max è diventato, nei paesi dove disponibile, la casa di Justice League di Zack Snyder, nuovo monumentale cinecomic DC Films dalla durata di quattro ore.

Il regista in passato ha ringraziato la piattaforma per la possibilità che gli è stata concessa, e in attesa dell'uscita della versione Justice is Gray, che presenterà il film interamente in bianco e nero, adesso ricambia il favore con una playlist curata personalmente dal regista. Con due film di Stanley Kubrick, due di David Lynch, due di George Miller, ben tre di Akira Kurosawa e anche uno di Giuseppe Tornatore, ecco 36 film preferiti da Zack Snyder da vedere in streaming:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2001: A Space Odyssey Blade Runner: The Final Cut Nuovo Cinema Paradiso Dangerous Liaisons Down By Law Dunkirk The English Patient Escape from New York Jacob’s Ladder Little Children Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior Mad Max: Fury Road Matrix Michael Clayton Mulholland Dr. My Left Foot Night of the Living Dead No Country for Old Men Paris, Texas The Player Rashomon Rick and Morty Se7en Seven Samurai The Shining Stranger Than Paradise A Streetcar Named Desire Throne of Blood Time Bandits True Detective Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me Unforgiven The Wages of Fear Wings of Desire Yojimbo

A questo punto non ci resta che augurarvi buona visione: conoscete tutti i film della lista? Seguirete i consigli di Snyder e ne rivedrete qualcuno? Fatecelo sapere nella sezione dei commenti!