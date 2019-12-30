Zachary Levi festeggia su Instagram l'anniversario del trasloco a Toronto per Shazam!
Zachary Levi, l'interprete (adulto) del supereroe Shazam nell'omonima pellicola targata DC e Warner Bros., celebra l'anniversario del suo trasloco a Toronto per le riprese del film con un post su Instagram.
L'attore statunitense Zachary Levi, che prima di entrare a far parte dei supereroi dell'Universo DC era conosciuto principalmente per il ruolo di Chuck Bartowski nella serie televisiva di NBC Chuck e per aver prestato il volto a Fandral, uno dei Tre Guerrieri, i fedeli compagni di avventure di Thor, nel Marvel Cinematic Universe, ha voluto rendere omaggio a una ricorrenza davvero speciale per lui.
In questi giorni cade infatti l'anniversario del suo trasloco in quel di Toronto, dove sono iniziati i lavori per Shazam!, la fortunata pellicola con lui protagonista, di cui è già stato annunciato un seguito.
"Quest'ultimo anno è stato davvero interessante. Gli ultimi anni, in verità. Due anni fa mi trasferivo per la quarta volta a Toronto per iiniziare a lavorare a @shazammovie, uno dei più grandi doni che mi abbiano mai fatto" scrive su Instagram, ricordando poi la sua battaglia personale contro la depressione, di cui ha parlato più volte molto apertamente sui social "Quando mi hanno offerto per la prima volta l'opportunità di fare un provino per Shazam!, rifiutai. Non mi sentivo all'altezza di un simile ruolo. Poi è arrivata la terapia Poi ho finalmente iniziato ad amare me stesso. E POI arrivò il miracolo che fu questo ruolo che mi ha cambiato la vita".
In calce alla notizia potete trovare il post di Levi per intero, assieme al disegno del fumettista Jim Lee.
Shazam! 2 arriverà al cinema il 1 aprile 2022.
This last year has been fascinating. The last few, actually. Two years ago today I was moving to Toronto, for the 4th time 3 years, to begin working on @shazammovie, one of the single greatest gifts I’ve ever been handed. Ironically, just 4 months prior, I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to live anymore. My goals, and visions, and hopes, and dreams, and therefore expectations for myself, have always been a lot. So much so that when I surveyed my life a few years back, I genuinely felt like I was failing it. Failing myself. Failing my family. Failing the world. I didn’t feel worthy of the love that was around me. I didn’t feel worthy of any of the things I had achieved up to that point. And, when presented with an opportunity to audition for Shazam! the first time, I turned down the opportunity as I ultimately didn’t feel worthy of such a role. Then came therapy. Then came the beginning of finally loving myself. And THEN came the miracle that was me stepping into this life changing role. I will no doubt be on the journey of self love for the rest of life, and I’m so grateful for the lessons and strength found thru the darkness. But I will also be forever indebted to @ponysmasher, Peter Safran, @rbpix, and everyone at @newlinecinema and @wbpictures and @dccomics, for believing I was worthy of wearing this cape, even while I was still learning to believe that myself. 🙏 . (Thank you, @jimlee, for this incredible artwork. You’ve always been one of my favorite comic artists. And now you’re my friend. 🤯🙌)
Shazam!
- Genere: Comics / Fumetti
- Regia: Peter Segal
- Interpreti: Mark Strong, Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ron Cephas Jones, Asher Angel.
- Sceneggiatura: Bill Birch, Geoof Johns
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 03/04/2019
incasso box office: 3.396.331 Euro
Che voto dai a: Shazam!
Voti: 35
