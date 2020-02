Zachary Levi e Cole Sprouse reciteranno insieme nella musical comedy Undercover

View this post on Instagram

So stoked to announce my latest project “Under Cover”, starring (so far) the uber talented @colesprouse and myself, and to be directed by my pal #StevePink! Y’all, this is gonna be a real humdinger! 💃 A big thank you to @lionsgate @mandfilms @liebermantodd et al for believing in this project, and trusting me to lead it. It’s gonna be chock full of heart, humor, and some of the most iconic tunes of the last 50 years, that I get to SING!!! Let’s party. 🤘😎🤘