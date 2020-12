Wonder Woman 1984, le prime recensioni della critica sono positive

I can’t say much about plot because spoilers, but it’s super clever. The opening sequence alone is stunning & every action scene is different & unique. I also think this is among Hans Zimmer’s best scores... and, for those wondering, that Gadot/Pine chemistry is, once again, 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VfgtXTDHJF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

I’m not going to toe anywhere near spoilers but I’ll also say WW84 doesn’t look or feel like any other modern superhero movie. I can’t wait for us all to talk about it! pic.twitter.com/eOhfIAuoIb — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) December 5, 2020