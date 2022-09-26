Werewolf by Night, prime recensioni entusiastiche: "Violentissimo, miglior MCU mai fatto"
Fin dall'arrivo del trailer era apparso chiaro come Werewolf bu Night non sarebbe stato un prodotto come gli altri. Più un omaggio al grande cinema horror che un vero e proprio cinecomic. Ora le numerosissime recensioni danno ragione e sono tutte concordi: "Forse il miglior prodotto MCU di sempre".
Sono seguiti uno dopo l’altro, all’indomani del trailer, gli aggiornamenti sul primo Speciale di Halloween del Marvel Cinematic Universe. Il regista Michael Giacchino aveva dato una risposta definitiva sulla presenza di Moon Knight in Werewolf by Night, considerato che il personaggio di Oscar Isaac fa il suo primo debutto nei fumetti all’interno di un albo del licantropo risalente al 1975. Solo ieri invece, è stata annunciata la stranissima durata di Werewolf by Night: un minutaggio inedito per la Marvel come per tutti gli altri franchise, che lo rende sia una serie che un film, in un certo senso.
Ma ora arrivano le numerose recensioni social degli invitati alle anteprime e tutti sono concordi su un fatto: le promesse di Werewolf by Night titolo più horror MCU, erano vere. Per James Viscardi si tratta della “migliore cosa che hanno fatto, anche meglio di Moon Knight (che tutti sapete quanto abbia adorato”. Perri Nemiroff scrive che è “il regalo di Halloween che mi aspettavo dal MCU, una deliziosa ode ai classici film di mostri con stuntwork, scenografie ed effetti di livello MCU”, lodando poi la chimica fra i protagonisti.
Daniel Patista di The Movie Podcast è concorde sul livello paragonato ad altri prodotti MCU: “È una delle cose più belle MAI uscite dal MCU”. Evil Eric Eisenberg spera “che vedremo molti più progetti come Werewolf By Night nel futuro del MCU. È una storia semplicissima, ma anche aggressivamente autosufficiente ed elegante in un modo unico per il franchise. Una sorpresa di Halloween molto cool”. Trovate tutti i tweet e le reaction in calce all’articolo: come sono le vostre aspettative ora? Ditecelo nei commenti!
The Marvel Disney+ shows have been a bit all over the map quality wise, but #WerewolfByNight is easily the best thing they’ve done. Yes even better than #MoonKnight (which you all know I loved) pic.twitter.com/JYhwimtJgm— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) September 26, 2022
#WerewolfByNight is the MCU Halloween treat I was hoping for! A delightful ode to the classic monster movies with MCU-level stuntwork, production design & effects. LOVED the dynamic between Gael García Bernal & Laura Donnelly's characters and ... pic.twitter.com/6KFGTcxZE9— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) September 26, 2022
#WerewolfByNight is a classic Hollywood monster movie you won’t want to end. SPOOKY and STRIKING, it’s one of the coolest things EVER to come out of the MCU. @GaelGarciaB is thrilling to watch suppress the beast within. More Jack Russell! What can’t @m_giacchino do at this point? pic.twitter.com/P1AB1702td— Daniel Baptista - The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) September 26, 2022
I’m excited for more @MarvelStudios Special Presentations because #WerewolfByNight had me howling at the moon with its horrifying visuals & gripping story. @M_Giacchino promises to scare you & give you something fresh and bold. @DisneyPlus @DisneyPlusCA pic.twitter.com/oIEFPba8pY— Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) September 26, 2022
I hope we get to see a lot more projects like Werewolf By Night in the future of the MCU. It's a super simple story, but also aggressively self-contained and stylish in a way that's unique for the franchise. A very cool Halloween treat.— Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) September 26, 2022
On Disney+ 10/7 pic.twitter.com/soXqIAJkbI
#WerewolfByNight is deliciously twisted & a fantastic tribute to classic Monster movies. @m_giacchino killed it!— Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) September 26, 2022
Super violent, with a morbid sense of humor and plenty of heart. Gael García Bernal & Laura Donnelly are welcome additions to the MCU. Man-Thing steals the show! pic.twitter.com/OintiS3TCi
#WerewolfByNight is the most idiosyncratic MCU project since GOTG. As good? No. But it’s a remarkable breath of fresh air to see Marvel try something like this, as its tone and style are VERY MUCH that of the trailer.— Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) September 26, 2022
More like this, please. Comics are weird. Let’s be weird. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Z2kCmEYohM
Altri contenuti per Werewolf by Night - Marvel
- Werewolf by Night, il produttore: "Darà il via all'arrivo dei mostri nel Marvel Universe"
- Werewolf by Night, svelata la strana durata dello Speciale MCU: non da film né da serie
- Werewolf by Night, Kevin Feige non era convinto dell'idea: 'Davvero? Sei sicuro?'
- Werewolf by Night, chi è Jack Russell? Tutta la storia del licantropo della Marvel
- Werewolf by night, l'inquietante fan poster immagina l'esordio di Man-Thing nel MCU
Werewolf by Night - Marvel
- Distributore: Disney Plus
- Genere: Comics / Fumetti
- Interpreti: Gael Garcia Bernal
- Nazione: USA
Quanto attendi: Werewolf by Night - Marvel
Hype totali: 9
Contenuti più Letti
- 5 commentiTyler Rake 2: trama ufficiale e primo sguardo al nuovo action Netflix con Chris Hemsworth
- 12 commentiThe Marvels sarà come la scena girl power di Endgame, ma per due ore (dice la regista)
- 2 commentiCurve - Insidia mortale Recensione: un thriller claustrofobico on the road
- The Mother: Jennifer Lopez è la John Wick di Netflix nel primo teaser ufficiale
- 2 commentiHeart of Stone: primo teaser per il nuovo film Netflix con Gal Gadot
- 1 commentiShe-Hulk, svelato il primo film Marvel nel quale Tatiana Maslany comparirà al cinema?
- 3 commentiEnola Holmes 2: dal TUDUM Netflix il primo trailer del sequel con Millie Bobby Brown!
- 4 commentiWakanda Forever, nuova immagine di Shuri: sarà la prossima Black Panther?
- 5 commentiPinocchio: nuovo sguardo al film di Guillermo Del Toro e Netflix da TUDUM
- Avatar 2, ce lo racconta Jon Landau: "Meraviglie come non avete mai visto prima"