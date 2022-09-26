Werewolf by Night, prime recensioni entusiastiche: 'Violentissimo, miglior MCU mai fatto'

Fin dall'arrivo del trailer era apparso chiaro come Werewolf bu Night non sarebbe stato un prodotto come gli altri. Più un omaggio al grande cinema horror che un vero e proprio cinecomic. Ora le numerosissime recensioni danno ragione e sono tutte concordi: "Forse il miglior prodotto MCU di sempre".

Sono seguiti uno dopo l’altro, all’indomani del trailer, gli aggiornamenti sul primo Speciale di Halloween del Marvel Cinematic Universe. Il regista Michael Giacchino aveva dato una risposta definitiva sulla presenza di Moon Knight in Werewolf by Night, considerato che il personaggio di Oscar Isaac fa il suo primo debutto nei fumetti all’interno di un albo del licantropo risalente al 1975. Solo ieri invece, è stata annunciata la stranissima durata di Werewolf by Night: un minutaggio inedito per la Marvel come per tutti gli altri franchise, che lo rende sia una serie che un film, in un certo senso.

Ma ora arrivano le numerose recensioni social degli invitati alle anteprime e tutti sono concordi su un fatto: le promesse di Werewolf by Night titolo più horror MCU, erano vere. Per James Viscardi si tratta della “migliore cosa che hanno fatto, anche meglio di Moon Knight (che tutti sapete quanto abbia adorato”. Perri Nemiroff scrive che è “il regalo di Halloween che mi aspettavo dal MCU, una deliziosa ode ai classici film di mostri con stuntwork, scenografie ed effetti di livello MCU”, lodando poi la chimica fra i protagonisti.

Daniel Patista di The Movie Podcast è concorde sul livello paragonato ad altri prodotti MCU: “È una delle cose più belle MAI uscite dal MCU”. Evil Eric Eisenberg spera “che vedremo molti più progetti come Werewolf By Night nel futuro del MCU. È una storia semplicissima, ma anche aggressivamente autosufficiente ed elegante in un modo unico per il franchise. Una sorpresa di Halloween molto cool”. Trovate tutti i tweet e le reaction in calce all’articolo: come sono le vostre aspettative ora? Ditecelo nei commenti!