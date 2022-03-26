No Way Home trionfa agli ICG 2022 Publicists Awards nel cinema, Ted Lasso nella TV

La International Cinematographers Publicists Union ha svelato i vincitori annuali, incoronando il terzo film dell'uomo ragno di Tom Holland, di cui abbiamo parlato nella nostra recensione di Spiderman: No Way Home, per la sezione cinematografica e Ted Lasso per la televisione.

Inoltre, Francis Ford Coppola è stato premiato con un premio alla carriera durante la 59 edizione degli ICG Publicists Awards, l'associazione dei pubblicisti di Hollywood che si occupa delle campagne pubblicitarie delle case di distribuzione, mentre Marshall Weinbaum della Disney è stato nominato Pubblicista dell'anno. Di seguito l'elenco completo dei vincitori:

MAXWELL WEINBERG MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN:

VINCITORE: Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony Pictures Entertainment / Marvel Studios)

Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures & Legendary Pictures)

F9: The Fast Saga (Universal)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount Pictures)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios)

MAXWELL WEINBERG TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

VINCITORE: "Ted Lasso” – Sarah Carragher, Apple TV+

“Batwoman, Season 2” – Celia Sacks and Kristi Strupinsky,

Warner Bros. Television

“The Underground Railroad” – Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist,

Amazon Studios

“WandaVision”– John Pisani, Unit Publicist,

and Local 600 Union Publicists of Walt Disney Studio

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY:

VINCITORE: Sheryl Main – Unit Publicist

VINCITORE: David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicity, Paramount Pictures

Jackie Bazan – Agency Publicist, BazanPR

Kira Feola – Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist

Leonard Morpurgo – Independent Publicist

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

VINCITORE: Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

Michelle Alt – Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Hayley Morrow – Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Annalee Paulo-Hensley – Agency Publicist, 42West

John Pisani – Unit Publicist

Claire Raskind – Unit Publicist

BOB YEAGER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

VINCITORE: Chrissy Quesada Valentine - VP Still Photography,

Sony Pictures Entertainment

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION

VINCITORE: Atsushi Nishijima

Justin Lubin

JoJo Whilden

Nicole Wilder

Chuck Zlotnick

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES

VINCITORE: Matt Kennedy

Chiabella James

David Lee

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone

PRESS AWARD

VINCITORE: Adam Weissler – “Extra TV”

Kyle Buchanan – The New York Times

Tim Leong – Entertainment Weekly

Nekesa Mumbi Moody – The Hollywood Reporter

Andy Reyes – “Entertainment Tonight”

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

VINCITORE: Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia)

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere (Mexico)

Yong Chavez – ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

Helen Hoehne – ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)

Raquel Laguna Pardo – Europa Press (Spain)

Per concludere, vi lasciamo con la nostra recensione di Ted Lasso 2.