No Way Home trionfa agli ICG 2022 Publicists Awards nel cinema, Ted Lasso nella TV
La International Cinematographers Publicists Union ha svelato i vincitori annuali, incoronando il terzo film dell'uomo ragno di Tom Holland, di cui abbiamo parlato nella nostra recensione di Spiderman: No Way Home, per la sezione cinematografica e Ted Lasso per la televisione.
Inoltre, Francis Ford Coppola è stato premiato con un premio alla carriera durante la 59 edizione degli ICG Publicists Awards, l'associazione dei pubblicisti di Hollywood che si occupa delle campagne pubblicitarie delle case di distribuzione, mentre Marshall Weinbaum della Disney è stato nominato Pubblicista dell'anno. Di seguito l'elenco completo dei vincitori:
MAXWELL WEINBERG MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN:
VINCITORE: Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony Pictures Entertainment / Marvel Studios)
Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures & Legendary Pictures)
F9: The Fast Saga (Universal)
The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount Pictures)
West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios)
MAXWELL WEINBERG TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN
VINCITORE: "Ted Lasso” – Sarah Carragher, Apple TV+
“Batwoman, Season 2” – Celia Sacks and Kristi Strupinsky,
Warner Bros. Television
“The Underground Railroad” – Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist,
Amazon Studios
“WandaVision”– John Pisani, Unit Publicist,
and Local 600 Union Publicists of Walt Disney Studio
LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY:
VINCITORE: Sheryl Main – Unit Publicist
VINCITORE: David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicity, Paramount Pictures
Jackie Bazan – Agency Publicist, BazanPR
Kira Feola – Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios
Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist
Leonard Morpurgo – Independent Publicist
PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD
VINCITORE: Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios
Michelle Alt – Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures
Hayley Morrow – Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures
Annalee Paulo-Hensley – Agency Publicist, 42West
John Pisani – Unit Publicist
Claire Raskind – Unit Publicist
BOB YEAGER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE
VINCITORE: Chrissy Quesada Valentine - VP Still Photography,
Sony Pictures Entertainment
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION
VINCITORE: Atsushi Nishijima
Justin Lubin
JoJo Whilden
Nicole Wilder
Chuck Zlotnick
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES
VINCITORE: Matt Kennedy
Chiabella James
David Lee
Daniel McFadden
Hopper Stone
PRESS AWARD
VINCITORE: Adam Weissler – “Extra TV”
Kyle Buchanan – The New York Times
Tim Leong – Entertainment Weekly
Nekesa Mumbi Moody – The Hollywood Reporter
Andy Reyes – “Entertainment Tonight”
INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD
VINCITORE: Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia)
Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere (Mexico)
Yong Chavez – ABS-CBN News (Philippines)
Helen Hoehne – ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)
Raquel Laguna Pardo – Europa Press (Spain)
Per concludere, vi lasciamo con la nostra recensione di Ted Lasso 2.
