VES Awards: Soul e The Midnight Sky vincono i premi per gli effetti speciali

La notte scorsa si è svolta la cerimonia di consegna dei VES Awards, ovvero i Visual Effects Society Awards, premi di categoria dedicati al mondo degli effetti visivi che serviranno da trampolino di lancio per l'eventuale Oscar nella medesima categoria. A vincere la serata sono stati principalmente The Midnight Sky di Netflix e Soul della Pixar.

A conquistare i riconoscimenti maggiori, come si diceva, sono stati Netflix e Disney, con la prima grazie all'ultimo film diretto da George Clooney The Midnight Sky, arrivato sulla piattaforma in piena pandemia alla fine dello scorso anno, mentre ha portato a casa altri premi grazie a Mank di David Fincher, che quest'anno è candidato a numerosi Premi Oscar (i premi in questo caso hanno riguardato la fotografia e la meticolosa ricostruzione della Hollywood dell'epoca d'oro).

E' stata la Disney però a conquistare il maggior numero di VES, grazie all'ultimo gioiello della Pixar Soul, Migliori effetti visivi in un film d'animazione, ma soprattutto grazie ai tre premi portati a casa da The Mandalorian, con un ulteriore premio ottenuto dal remake in live-action di Mulan. Altro premio in casa Disney è quello ottenuto da L'unico e insuperabile Ivan.

Winners of the 19th Annual VES Awards:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“The Midnight Sky”

Matt Kasmir

Greg Baxter

Chris Lawrence

Max Solomon

David Watkins

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“Mank”

Wei Zheng

Peter Mavromates

Simon Carr

James Pastorius

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

“Soul”

Pete Docter

Dana Murray

Michael Fong

Bill Watral

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“The Mandalorian”; “The Marshal”

Joe Bauer

Abbigail Keller

Hal Hickel

Richard Bluff

Roy Cancino

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“The Crown”; “Gold Stick”

Ben Turner

Reece Ewing

Andrew Scrase

Jonathan Wood

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

“Ghost of Tsushima”

Jason Connell

Matt Vainio

Jasmin Patry

Joanna Wang

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Walmart; “Famous Visitors”

Chris “Badger” Knight

Lori Talley

Yarin Manes

Matt Fuller

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

“The Bourne Stuntacular”

Salvador Zalvidea

Tracey Gibbons

George Allan

Matthías Bjarnason

Scott Smith

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

“The One and Only Ivan”; Ivan

Valentina Rosselli

Thomas Huizer

Andrea De Martis

William Bell

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

“Soul”; Terry

Jonathan Hoffman

Jonathan Page

Peter Tieryas

Ron Zorman

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

“The Mandalorian”; “The Jedi”; The Child

John Rosengrant

Peter Clarke

Scott Patton

Hal Hickel

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

Arm & Hammer; “Once Upon a Time”; Tuxedo Tom

Shiny Rajan

Silvia Bartoli

Matías Heker

Tiago Dias Mota

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

“Mulan”: Imperial City

Jeremy Fort

Matt Fitzgerald

Ben Walker

Adrian Vercoe

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

“Soul”; You Seminar

Hosuk Chang

Sungyeon Joh

Peter Roe

Frank Tai

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“The Mandalorian”; “The Believer”; Morak Jungle

Enrico Damm

Johanes Kurnia

Phi Tran

Tong Tran

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project

“Soul”

Matt Aspbury

Ian Megibben

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“The Midnight Sky”; Aether

Michael Balthazart

Jonathan Opgenhaffen

John-Peter Li

Simon Aluze

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

“Project Power”

Yin Lai Jimmy Leung

Jonathan Edward Lyddon-Towl

Pierpaolo Navarini

Michelle Lee

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

“Soul”

Alexis Angelidis

Keith Daniel Klohn

Aimei Kutt

Melissa Tseng

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Lovecraft Country”; “Strange Case”; Chrysalis

Federica Foresti

Johan Gabrielsson

Hugo Medda

Andreas Krieg

Outstanding Compositing in a Feature

“Project Power”

Russell Horth

Matthew Patience

Julien Rousseau

Outstanding Compositing in an Episode

“Lovecraft Country”; “Strange Case”; Chrysalis

Viktor Andersson

Linus Lindblom

Mattias Sandelius

Crawford Reilly

Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial

Burberry; “Festive”

Alex Lovejoy

Mithun Alex

David Filipe

Amresh Kumar

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“Fear the Walking Dead”; “Bury Her Next to Jasper’s Leg”

Frank Iudica

Scott Roark

Daniel J. Yates

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

“Migrants”

Antoine Dupriez

Hugo Caby

Lucas Lermytte