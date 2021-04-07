VES Awards: Soul e The Midnight Sky vincono i premi per gli effetti speciali
La notte scorsa si è svolta la cerimonia di consegna dei VES Awards, ovvero i Visual Effects Society Awards, premi di categoria dedicati al mondo degli effetti visivi che serviranno da trampolino di lancio per l'eventuale Oscar nella medesima categoria. A vincere la serata sono stati principalmente The Midnight Sky di Netflix e Soul della Pixar.
A conquistare i riconoscimenti maggiori, come si diceva, sono stati Netflix e Disney, con la prima grazie all'ultimo film diretto da George Clooney The Midnight Sky, arrivato sulla piattaforma in piena pandemia alla fine dello scorso anno, mentre ha portato a casa altri premi grazie a Mank di David Fincher, che quest'anno è candidato a numerosi Premi Oscar (i premi in questo caso hanno riguardato la fotografia e la meticolosa ricostruzione della Hollywood dell'epoca d'oro).
E' stata la Disney però a conquistare il maggior numero di VES, grazie all'ultimo gioiello della Pixar Soul, Migliori effetti visivi in un film d'animazione, ma soprattutto grazie ai tre premi portati a casa da The Mandalorian, con un ulteriore premio ottenuto dal remake in live-action di Mulan. Altro premio in casa Disney è quello ottenuto da L'unico e insuperabile Ivan.
Winners of the 19th Annual VES Awards:
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
“The Midnight Sky”
Matt Kasmir
Greg Baxter
Chris Lawrence
Max Solomon
David Watkins
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
“Mank”
Wei Zheng
Peter Mavromates
Simon Carr
James Pastorius
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
“Soul”
Pete Docter
Dana Murray
Michael Fong
Bill Watral
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“The Mandalorian”; “The Marshal”
Joe Bauer
Abbigail Keller
Hal Hickel
Richard Bluff
Roy Cancino
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“The Crown”; “Gold Stick”
Ben Turner
Reece Ewing
Andrew Scrase
Jonathan Wood
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
“Ghost of Tsushima”
Jason Connell
Matt Vainio
Jasmin Patry
Joanna Wang
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
Walmart; “Famous Visitors”
Chris “Badger” Knight
Lori Talley
Yarin Manes
Matt Fuller
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
“The Bourne Stuntacular”
Salvador Zalvidea
Tracey Gibbons
George Allan
Matthías Bjarnason
Scott Smith
Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
“The One and Only Ivan”; Ivan
Valentina Rosselli
Thomas Huizer
Andrea De Martis
William Bell
Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature
“Soul”; Terry
Jonathan Hoffman
Jonathan Page
Peter Tieryas
Ron Zorman
Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
“The Mandalorian”; “The Jedi”; The Child
John Rosengrant
Peter Clarke
Scott Patton
Hal Hickel
Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial
Arm & Hammer; “Once Upon a Time”; Tuxedo Tom
Shiny Rajan
Silvia Bartoli
Matías Heker
Tiago Dias Mota
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
“Mulan”: Imperial City
Jeremy Fort
Matt Fitzgerald
Ben Walker
Adrian Vercoe
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
“Soul”; You Seminar
Hosuk Chang
Sungyeon Joh
Peter Roe
Frank Tai
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
“The Mandalorian”; “The Believer”; Morak Jungle
Enrico Damm
Johanes Kurnia
Phi Tran
Tong Tran
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project
“Soul”
Matt Aspbury
Ian Megibben
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
“The Midnight Sky”; Aether
Michael Balthazart
Jonathan Opgenhaffen
John-Peter Li
Simon Aluze
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
“Project Power”
Yin Lai Jimmy Leung
Jonathan Edward Lyddon-Towl
Pierpaolo Navarini
Michelle Lee
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
“Soul”
Alexis Angelidis
Keith Daniel Klohn
Aimei Kutt
Melissa Tseng
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
“Lovecraft Country”; “Strange Case”; Chrysalis
Federica Foresti
Johan Gabrielsson
Hugo Medda
Andreas Krieg
Outstanding Compositing in a Feature
“Project Power”
Russell Horth
Matthew Patience
Julien Rousseau
Outstanding Compositing in an Episode
“Lovecraft Country”; “Strange Case”; Chrysalis
Viktor Andersson
Linus Lindblom
Mattias Sandelius
Crawford Reilly
Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial
Burberry; “Festive”
Alex Lovejoy
Mithun Alex
David Filipe
Amresh Kumar
Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project
“Fear the Walking Dead”; “Bury Her Next to Jasper’s Leg”
Frank Iudica
Scott Roark
Daniel J. Yates
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
“Migrants”
Antoine Dupriez
Hugo Caby
Lucas Lermytte
Altri contenuti per The Midnight Sky
- George Clooney, la star rivela la grande lezione imparata da Batman & Robin
- George Clooney da record: cifre pazzesche per The Midnight Sky su Netflix
- The Midnight Sky, il film di George Clooney è disponibile su Netflix
- The Midnight Sky, la recensione del film Netflix di George Clooney
- The Midnight Sky, il cast presenta il film Netflix: "È un mix tra Revenant e Gravity"
The Midnight Sky
- Distributore: Netflix
- Genere: Fantascienza
- Interpreti: George Clooney
Quanto attendi: The Midnight Sky
Hype totali: 14
Contenuti più Letti
- Samuel L. Jackson: la vera storia dietro il provino per Pulp Fiction
- Marvel: i fan si lamentano per quella scena di Civil War, risponde Emily VanCamp!
- 4 commentiSpider-Man 3: ci sarà più di un Peter Parker nel film Marvel, ecco perché
- 4 commentiAmazon Prime Video, 5 horror che gli abbonati dovrebbero recuperare
- Spider-Man 3, nuova foto dal set: la Statua della Libertà impugna lo scudo di Cap!
- 6 commentiCinema, il ministro Franceschini annuncia: 'Abbiamo abolito definitivamente la censura'
- 14 commentiJustice League, Joss Whedon avrebbe minacciato di danneggiare la carriera di Gal Gadot
- 7 commentiGhostbusters 2, Bill Murray: "Non era la storia per cui avevo firmato"
- 1 commentiFast & Furious 6, i fan non hanno ancora capito questa scena con The Rock e Vin Diesel
- 10 commentiGodzilla vs Kong trionfa: su HBO Max superati Justice League di Snyder e Wonder Woman 1984