Venom: La furia di Carnage, cosa ha in comune con Gollum? Ne parla Andy Serkis

There will be #Venom. There will be #Carnage. And they will do battle in @VenomMovie, in theaters this fall. Starring Tom Hardy and @WoodyHarrelson. Directed by @andyserkis.



Watch the trailer and a behind-the-scenes vignette on the Apple TV app. https://t.co/vTGoG8wNnp pic.twitter.com/uBwKrtxg55