Venom 2, le prime reazioni della critica all'anteprima della Furia di Carnage

#VenomLetThereBeCarnage has some really entertaining and charming moments—particularly between Eddie & #Venom which is still a super fun dynamic—but the movie gets a bit lost in the #Carnage of it all. There's too many ideas and the movie just barrels through the mess to the end. pic.twitter.com/IiZAw0qjET — molly freeman (@mollyrockit) September 28, 2021

When it comes to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it’s simple.



Did you like the first one? You’ll like this one.



Not like the first one? That’s how you’ll feel here.



It’s the bigger faster version of the first movie which I enjoyed and instantly forgot about.



Fun. Frivolous. pic.twitter.com/KseRn6s4E2 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 28, 2021

VENOM LET THERE BE CARNAGE: My gosh these movies are SO stupid and I can’t help how much I enjoy them. I could watch 10 more movies of Eddie and Venom calling each other losers. There’s a scene where Eddie and Venom are laying out on the beach together and they watch the sun set. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) September 28, 2021