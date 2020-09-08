Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
  1. HOME
  2. L'Uomo D'Acciaio
  3. Notizie

L'Uomo d'Acciaio 2: il web chiede a gran voce il sequel con Henry Cavill

L'Uomo d'Acciaio 2: il web chiede a gran voce il sequel con Henry Cavill
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

Dopo la grande vittoria di Twitter per la distribuzione della Snyder Cut e i recenti annunci del ritorno di Michael Keaton e Ben Affleck nei panni di Batman, il popolo dell'uccellino azzurro si unisce per una nuova, titanica, battaglia sotto l'hashtag #HenryCavillSuperman, chiedendo alla Warner Bros. un sequel de L'Uomo d'Acciaio.

La prima apparizione di Cavill come Uomo del Domani risale al lontano 2013 e da allora i fan dell'attore e del supereroe non hanno mai smesso di chiedere a gran voce un secondo film che ne continuasse la storia. Adesso, L'Uomo d'Acciaio 2 è addirittura un trend topic di Twitter e raccoglie sempre più consensi di ora in ora. Di seguito troverete i post più entusiasmanti e spassionati: vi unirete anche voi alla mischia?

Secondo molti fan un nuovo capitolo con Henry Cavill sarebbe un ottimo modo per riprendere in mano del redini del DCEU e affiancarlo alla carrellata di nuovi film in arrivo, del resto se Wonder Woman, The Suicide Squad e Aquaman possono avere una seconda possibilità, perché non darla anche al prode kryptoniano?

A destare scalpore è stato anche la totale assenza di piani da parte della casa produttrice per il personaggio manifestata al DC FanDome: sembra che Superman sia sempre più destinato ad essere una mera comparsa in altri film, almeno per il momento. Nelle scorse settimane si è infatti parlato di eventuali cameo di Cavill in altri stand-alone movie dell'Universo DC, anche se l'attore ha rapidamente smentito qualunque rumor sul suo ritorno come Superman. In attesa di sviluppi e che (speriamo!) Warner Bros. e DC accontentino il loro pubblico, scoprite l'eccitante poster di BossLogic per L'Uomo d'Acciaio 2.

FONTE: movie web
Quanto è interessante?
1
speciale

Superman: a quando il prossimo film nel DCEU sull'Uomo d'Acciaio?

Altri contenuti per L'Uomo D'Acciaio

  1. Mulan, Simu Liu demolisce il live-action Disney: troppo stereotipato
  2. Quale Meryl Streep sei in base al tuo segno zodiacale? Scoprilo con noi

L'Uomo D'Acciaio

L'Uomo D'Acciaio
  • Distributore: Warner Italia
  • Genere: Comics / Fumetti
  • Regia: Zack Snyder
  • Interpreti: Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Antje Traue, Harry Lennix, Ayelet Zurer, Christopher Meloni, Richard Schiff
  • Sceneggiatura: David S. Goyer
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
  • +

Nelle sale Italiane dal: 20/06/2013

incasso box office: 4.503.020 Euro

Nelle sale USA dal: 14/06/2013

incasso box office: 280.995.000 Euro

Che voto dai a: L'Uomo D'Acciaio

Media Voto Utenti
Voti: 93
7.1
nd

Contenuti più Letti