L'Uomo d'Acciaio 2: il web chiede a gran voce il sequel con Henry Cavill

A destare scalpore è stato anche la totale assenza di piani da parte della casa produttrice per il personaggio manifestata al DC FanDome: sembra che Superman sia sempre più destinato ad essere una mera comparsa in altri film, almeno per il momento. Nelle scorse settimane si è infatti parlato di eventuali cameo di Cavill in altri stand-alone movie dell'Universo DC, anche se l'attore ha rapidamente smentito qualunque rumor sul suo ritorno come Superman . In attesa di sviluppi e che (speriamo!) Warner Bros. e DC accontentino il loro pubblico, scoprite l'eccitante poster di BossLogic per L'Uomo d'Acciaio 2 .

Secondo molti fan un nuovo capitolo con Henry Cavill sarebbe un ottimo modo per riprendere in mano del redini del DCEU e affiancarlo alla carrellata di nuovi film in arrivo, del resto se Wonder Woman, The Suicide Squad e Aquaman possono avere una seconda possibilità, perché non darla anche al prode kryptoniano?

