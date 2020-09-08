L'Uomo d'Acciaio 2: il web chiede a gran voce il sequel con Henry Cavill
Dopo la grande vittoria di Twitter per la distribuzione della Snyder Cut e i recenti annunci del ritorno di Michael Keaton e Ben Affleck nei panni di Batman, il popolo dell'uccellino azzurro si unisce per una nuova, titanica, battaglia sotto l'hashtag #HenryCavillSuperman, chiedendo alla Warner Bros. un sequel de L'Uomo d'Acciaio.
La prima apparizione di Cavill come Uomo del Domani risale al lontano 2013 e da allora i fan dell'attore e del supereroe non hanno mai smesso di chiedere a gran voce un secondo film che ne continuasse la storia. Adesso, L'Uomo d'Acciaio 2 è addirittura un trend topic di Twitter e raccoglie sempre più consensi di ora in ora. Di seguito troverete i post più entusiasmanti e spassionati: vi unirete anche voi alla mischia?
Secondo molti fan un nuovo capitolo con Henry Cavill sarebbe un ottimo modo per riprendere in mano del redini del DCEU e affiancarlo alla carrellata di nuovi film in arrivo, del resto se Wonder Woman, The Suicide Squad e Aquaman possono avere una seconda possibilità, perché non darla anche al prode kryptoniano?
A destare scalpore è stato anche la totale assenza di piani da parte della casa produttrice per il personaggio manifestata al DC FanDome: sembra che Superman sia sempre più destinato ad essere una mera comparsa in altri film, almeno per il momento. Nelle scorse settimane si è infatti parlato di eventuali cameo di Cavill in altri stand-alone movie dell'Universo DC, anche se l'attore ha rapidamente smentito qualunque rumor sul suo ritorno come Superman. In attesa di sviluppi e che (speriamo!) Warner Bros. e DC accontentino il loro pubblico, scoprite l'eccitante poster di BossLogic per L'Uomo d'Acciaio 2.
#HenryCavillSuperman— Axtion Am (@Axtion_Am) September 7, 2020
After seeing this trending
Me calling the WB office to check if Henry Cavill is still the current Clark Kent: pic.twitter.com/vuPMrd8JHo
What the world need now is hope #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/9m5KWq0XGy— Steven - Podcaster 🏴 (@stebob1984) September 7, 2020
I honestly think Henry Cavill is the perfect Superman actor. His physique, looks, enthusiasm, subtlety and knowledge and love for the character are all things that make him born for that role. He´s been great so far, I´d love to see what more he can bring. #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/Sj2UZWL32U— Pavol Matula (@pavol_matula) September 7, 2020
Henry Cavill was the best Superman since Christopher Reeve & this is coming from someone who loved "Lois & Clark". And Henry deserves another Superman film. Try to change my mind.#HenryCavillSuperman 💪 pic.twitter.com/VatjWExrSO— Sha Hartley (@shahartley) September 7, 2020
We are going to see him come back and rise in #TheSnyderCut and i cant wait.— Daniel Garrido M. (@Dani_Elgarri30) September 7, 2020
But we want more? YES.#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/HInGNrJ0jP
There’s no reason not to make a sequel to Man of Steel. The perfect cast has already been established. Get a screenwriter and filmmaker passionate about building on what we already have and let’s fly!#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/gV1wE7vNuS— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) September 7, 2020
Even Batfleck is shocked that we haven't gotten any more solo #Superman movies with Henry Cavill!#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/fWzLoddKSE— Chris Wong-Swenson #PingPongFlix 👍 (@pingpongflix) September 7, 2020
Are we ever gonna stop asking for another Superman solo movie??#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/yx8WKOUYwb— Dany of Rivia will see #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague (@CaresDaniella) September 7, 2020
“You will give the people of Earth an ideal to strive towards. They will race behind you, they will stumble, they will fall. But in time, they will join you in the sun, Kal. In time, you will help them accomplish wonders.” #HenryCavillSuperman #HenryCavillpic.twitter.com/OCikNPa90O— White Wolf✵‿.•*´¯ *✵ (@WhiteWolf_14) September 7, 2020
Don't know why #HenryCavillSuperman is trending, but shout out to the best movie superhero. Can't wait to finally see him, and Lois!, again next year pic.twitter.com/UhYrCdD4yl— Antonio (@yodaspecies) September 7, 2020
