Red, i fan Pixar preoccupati dopo che Disney ne annuncia l'arrivo in streaming

Disney are clearly demonstrating which of their divisions they favour by tanking the releases of Fox films and dumping Pixar movies on Disney+ while prioritising theatrical releases of the MCU joints. It's sad, but the worst part is that it's not surprising at all — Ross (@OneWingedKaiju) January 8, 2022

Nah this isn’t okay at all. Pixar isn’t just one of the defining branches of Disney, but they’re being shoved under while their sister companies Marvel and Disney Animation get immediate theatrical releases. This is downright disrespectful. https://t.co/7pqXoRIgUf — jake 🐈‍⬛ (@jakeandhispain) January 7, 2022

And what's crazy about this whole Turning Red controversy is that this is something that other studios are doing, but don't get the same amount of hate. If you're mad at Disney for how they're treating Pixar, why aren't you mad at Sony for treating Sony Animation the same way? — Mat Brunet (AniMat) (@AniMat505) January 8, 2022