Red, i fan Pixar preoccupati dopo che Disney ne annuncia l'arrivo in streaming
È stato annunciato nella giornata di ieri che il nuovo film Pixar Red debutterà su Disney+ invece che al cinema, e la scelta sta generando preoccupazione in una larga fetta di fan.
Ancora un altro lungometraggio animato arriverà direttamente su Disney+ senza passare prima per il grande schermo.
Si tratta della nuova uscita targata Pixar, Red, che come comunicato nelle scorse ore l'11 marzo seguirà l'esempio di Soul e Luca, e approderà esclusivamente sul piccolo schermo, saltando l'uscita cinematografica.
Una decisione da parte della compagnia che ha aperto un dibattito sul web, con molti fan che la vedono come una conferma del fatto che Disney dia priorità ad altri studios e prodotti, e stia lasciando indietro l'animazione, specialmente quella targata Pixar.
"Disney sta dimostrando chiaramente quali delle sue divisioni favorisce sabotando la distribuzione dei film Fox e scaricando i film Pixar su Disney+, mentre per il MCU preferiscono la sala. È triste, ma la cosa peggiore è che non è affatto sorprendente".
"Nah, questa cosa non va affatto bene. Pixar è una delle branche più caratteristiche di Disney, ma viene affossata mentre le altre compagnie sorelle come Marvel e Disney Animation ricevono una release cinematografica. È una vera mancanza di rispetto".
Ma non tutti sono d'accordo con questi commenti, vuoi perché dopotutto anche altre pellicole non Pixar o anche di altri studi cinematografici al di fuori delle proprietà Disney hanno avuto un simile trattamento, o quantomeno una distribuzione ibrida, vuoi anche per via dell'attuale situazione sanitaria, ma non solo.
"È divertente il fatto che ci siamo abituati così tanto ormai ad antagonizzare la Disney, che ora per la minima cosa li si dipinge come se fossero una forza del male che deve essere distrutta. [...] E la cosa più assurda di questa controversia su Red è che è la stessa operazione che stanno portando avanti tanti altri studi cinematografici, ma non si beccano lo stesso astio [...]".
"Ok, non è il massimo, ma diamine se la gente non si diverte a dare contro a Disney e dipingerla come se fosse il peggiore dei villain per distribuire in streaming un film perché sarebbe l'opzione più sicura per il pubblico quando abbiamo ancora il COVID e la variante Omicron che impazzano".
E voi, che ne pensate? Fateci sapere nei commenti.
Disney are clearly demonstrating which of their divisions they favour by tanking the releases of Fox films and dumping Pixar movies on Disney+ while prioritising theatrical releases of the MCU joints. It's sad, but the worst part is that it's not surprising at all— Ross (@OneWingedKaiju) January 8, 2022
Nah this isn’t okay at all. Pixar isn’t just one of the defining branches of Disney, but they’re being shoved under while their sister companies Marvel and Disney Animation get immediate theatrical releases. This is downright disrespectful. https://t.co/7pqXoRIgUf— jake 🐈⬛ (@jakeandhispain) January 7, 2022
And what's crazy about this whole Turning Red controversy is that this is something that other studios are doing, but don't get the same amount of hate. If you're mad at Disney for how they're treating Pixar, why aren't you mad at Sony for treating Sony Animation the same way?— Mat Brunet (AniMat) (@AniMat505) January 8, 2022
It sucks and all but man, does people love to just act like Disney is just the evilest of villains for putting a movie on streaming because it would be safer for audiences when we have Covid and Omicron going on. https://t.co/PaTApcyMWr— Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) January 8, 2022
Altri contenuti per Turning Red
- Turning Red: la Disney annulla l'uscita in sala del nuovo film Pixar
- Billie Eilish: dopo 007 No Time to Die, la pop star collabora con Pixar per Turning Red
- Turning Red, c'è un simpaticissimo panda rosso nel nuovo trailer del film Disney Pixar
- Turning Red, crescere è bestiale nel trailer del nuovo film Disney Pixar
- Turning Red, godetevi il bellissimo concept art del nuovo film d'animazione Pixar
Turning Red
Quanto attendi: Turning Red
Hype totali: 2
Contenuti più Letti
- 3 commentiRitorno al futuro, Michael J. Fox: "ho riguardato il film a Natale, ecco che ne penso"
- 5 commentiJustice League, Ben Affleck ammette: "è stata l'esperienza peggiore della mia carriera"
- 16 commentiDon't Look Up: se non vi è piaciuto allora ha fatto centro
- Keanu Reeves consiglia: ecco i suoi 18 film preferiti, ce n'è per tutti i gusti
- 6 commentiAndrew Garfield è un grande attore e non serve Spider-Man per capirlo
- Spider-Man: No Way Home, l'emozionante foto dell'ultimo giorno di riprese
- 2 commentiTop Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise e le sue reclute nella nuova foto dal film!
- 2 commentiSpider-Man, Maguire e Garfield si sono intrufolati al cinema per vedere No Way Home
- 14 commentiTurning Red: la Disney annulla l'uscita in sala del nuovo film Pixar
- 2 commentiThe Amazing Spider-Man 3, Andrew Garfield si espone: 'Sono assolutamente disponibile'