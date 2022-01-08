Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Red, i fan Pixar preoccupati dopo che Disney ne annuncia l'arrivo in streaming

È stato annunciato nella giornata di ieri che il nuovo film Pixar Red debutterà su Disney+ invece che al cinema, e la scelta sta generando preoccupazione in una larga fetta di fan.

Ancora un altro lungometraggio animato arriverà direttamente su Disney+ senza passare prima per il grande schermo.

Si tratta della nuova uscita targata Pixar, Red, che come comunicato nelle scorse ore l'11 marzo seguirà l'esempio di Soul e Luca, e approderà esclusivamente sul piccolo schermo, saltando l'uscita cinematografica.

Una decisione da parte della compagnia che ha aperto un dibattito sul web, con molti fan che la vedono come una conferma del fatto che Disney dia priorità ad altri studios e prodotti, e stia lasciando indietro l'animazione, specialmente quella targata Pixar.

"Disney sta dimostrando chiaramente quali delle sue divisioni favorisce sabotando la distribuzione dei film Fox e scaricando i film Pixar su Disney+, mentre per il MCU preferiscono la sala. È triste, ma la cosa peggiore è che non è affatto sorprendente".

"Nah, questa cosa non va affatto bene. Pixar è una delle branche più caratteristiche di Disney, ma viene affossata mentre le altre compagnie sorelle come Marvel e Disney Animation ricevono una release cinematografica. È una vera mancanza di rispetto".

Ma non tutti sono d'accordo con questi commenti, vuoi perché dopotutto anche altre pellicole non Pixar o anche di altri studi cinematografici al di fuori delle proprietà Disney hanno avuto un simile trattamento, o quantomeno una distribuzione ibrida, vuoi anche per via dell'attuale situazione sanitaria, ma non solo.

"È divertente il fatto che ci siamo abituati così tanto ormai ad antagonizzare la Disney, che ora per la minima cosa li si dipinge come se fossero una forza del male che deve essere distrutta. [...] E la cosa più assurda di questa controversia su Red è che è la stessa operazione che stanno portando avanti tanti altri studi cinematografici, ma non si beccano lo stesso astio [...]".

"Ok, non è il massimo, ma diamine se la gente non si diverte a dare contro a Disney e dipingerla come se fosse il peggiore dei villain per distribuire in streaming un film perché sarebbe l'opzione più sicura per il pubblico quando abbiamo ancora il COVID e la variante Omicron che impazzano".

E voi, che ne pensate? Fateci sapere nei commenti.

FONTE: Comicbook
