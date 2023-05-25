Transformers - Il risveglio, le prime reazioni al nuovo capitolo presto al cinema!
Davide Sica
Arriverà nei cinema italiani il prossimo 7 giugno Transformers - Il risveglio, nuovo capitolo del franchise iniziato nel 2007 e basato sugli omonimi giocattoli e serie animate Hasbro e Takara Tomy degli anni '80. Nelle ultime ore online sono comparsi i primi commenti al film, diretto per la prima volta da Steven Caple Jr.
Le reazioni alle prime proiezioni del film sembrano piuttosto positive. Transformers - Il risveglio potrebbe accendere nuovamente l'interesse nei confronti di una saga che sembrava in fase calante rispetto alle attese del pubblico.
Gli spettatori che hanno potuto vedere il film definiscono la visione una 'grande esperienza'. Steven Weintraub ha definito il film 'uno dei migliori della saga', sottolineando come il pubblico abbia applaudito alla fine del film e anche i bambini presenti in sala abbiano mostrato entusiasmo e si siano divertiti durante la proiezione.
Un fan ha rimarcato la presenza di musica hip-hop anni '90 e un finale che ha l'ha fatto sobbalzare dalla sedia.
Steven Caple Jr., che ha diretto nel 2018 Creed II, ha preso le redini del progetto: quali consigli ha dato Michael Bay al nuovo regista prima delle riprese del film?
Nel cast di Transformers - Il risveglio troviamo Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Lauren Vélez e Tobe Nwigwe.
Nel nostro approfondimento potete scoprire tutte le novità di Transformers - Il risveglio prima di andare al cinema dal 7 giugno per godervi lo spettacolo sul grande schermo.
Was able to catch a screening of #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts and man is it a blast! The entire film feels authentic and true to the spirit of the franchise while being character first. This film truly delivers a great experience for the hardcore fans and the casual moviegoers. pic.twitter.com/2yps0ec6GM— Xtothez_216 (@Xtothez216) May 25, 2023
Happy to say #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts is one of the best installments in the franchise. It’s a lot of fun, CGI looks great, and it has well staged action that’s easy to follow. The screening I saw actually had people clapping in the theater and the kids laughed a lot. pic.twitter.com/pbOWRhO49D— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 25, 2023
#Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts is an entertaining ride! With the addition of the Primals there’s a lot of mouths to feed. In trade off the plots fairly simple which the movie benefits from. 90s hip-hop make for a welcomed backdrop for this universe I’m open to seeing more of! pic.twitter.com/52yqm0jJsk— Kasian (@Kevin_Kasian) May 25, 2023
Totally dug #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts. It’s got some issues in the middle but it starts strong, has fantastic 90s hip hop, makes great use of the humans & the 3rd act is a blast. Plus I damn near jumped out of my seat at the end. Right up there with the 1st Bay & Bumblebee. pic.twitter.com/Hf1yPqGXWE— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 25, 2023
Altri contenuti per Transformers - Il Risveglio
- Transformers: Il Risveglio, la colonna sonora è un omaggio ai classici dell'hip hop
- Transformers - Il risveglio, quali consigli ha dato Michael Bay al nuovo regista del film?
- Transformers: Il risveglio sarà uno dei film più brevi della saga (e dell'estate)
- Transformers - Il Risveglio, i nuovi poster svelano i personaggi principali
- Transformers: Il Risveglio, la resa dei conti tra Autobot e Maximal nel nuovo video!
Transformers - Il Risveglio
Quanto attendi: Transformers - Il Risveglio
Hype totali: 34
Contenuti più Letti
- 22 commentiThe Flash, ufficiale! Nicolas Cage sarà Superman, 25 anni dopo il suo film mai fatto
- 2 commentiExtraction 2, Chris Hemsworth è grato di essere "fuori dalla Marvel"
- 1 commentiFast & Furious, Vin Diesel rivela: Ecco quando usciranno i nuovi spin-off della Fast Saga
- 11 commentiKeanu Reeves doveva essere in Fast & Furious 10: svelato il ruolo al quale ha rinunciato
- 4 commentiFast & Furious, il regista: "Questi personaggi sono santi moderni, con Fast 11 piangerete"
- Rick Dalton fu scartato da John Carpenter per La cosa e divenne a sua volta un regista
- 8 commentiFast & Furious 10, Universal andrà in profitto? L'incasso globale del primo week-end
- 1 commentiTom Hanks furioso a Cannes: perché l'attore è apparso così arrabbiato sul red carpet?
- 2 commentiThe Flash: Supergirl, due Batman e universi che collidono nello spettacolare final trailer
- 1 commentiDeadpool 3: cominciate le riprese del nuovo film Marvel