Transformers - Il risveglio, le prime reazioni al nuovo capitolo presto al cinema!

Was able to catch a screening of #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts and man is it a blast! The entire film feels authentic and true to the spirit of the franchise while being character first. This film truly delivers a great experience for the hardcore fans and the casual moviegoers. pic.twitter.com/2yps0ec6GM — Xtothez_216 (@Xtothez216) May 25, 2023

Happy to say #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts is one of the best installments in the franchise. It’s a lot of fun, CGI looks great, and it has well staged action that’s easy to follow. The screening I saw actually had people clapping in the theater and the kids laughed a lot. pic.twitter.com/pbOWRhO49D — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 25, 2023

#Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts is an entertaining ride! With the addition of the Primals there’s a lot of mouths to feed. In trade off the plots fairly simple which the movie benefits from. 90s hip-hop make for a welcomed backdrop for this universe I’m open to seeing more of! pic.twitter.com/52yqm0jJsk — Kasian (@Kevin_Kasian) May 25, 2023