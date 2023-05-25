Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Transformers - Il risveglio, le prime reazioni al nuovo capitolo presto al cinema!

Arriverà nei cinema italiani il prossimo 7 giugno Transformers - Il risveglio, nuovo capitolo del franchise iniziato nel 2007 e basato sugli omonimi giocattoli e serie animate Hasbro e Takara Tomy degli anni '80. Nelle ultime ore online sono comparsi i primi commenti al film, diretto per la prima volta da Steven Caple Jr.

Le reazioni alle prime proiezioni del film sembrano piuttosto positive. Transformers - Il risveglio potrebbe accendere nuovamente l'interesse nei confronti di una saga che sembrava in fase calante rispetto alle attese del pubblico.

Gli spettatori che hanno potuto vedere il film definiscono la visione una 'grande esperienza'. Steven Weintraub ha definito il film 'uno dei migliori della saga', sottolineando come il pubblico abbia applaudito alla fine del film e anche i bambini presenti in sala abbiano mostrato entusiasmo e si siano divertiti durante la proiezione.
Un fan ha rimarcato la presenza di musica hip-hop anni '90 e un finale che ha l'ha fatto sobbalzare dalla sedia.
Steven Caple Jr., che ha diretto nel 2018 Creed II, ha preso le redini del progetto: quali consigli ha dato Michael Bay al nuovo regista prima delle riprese del film?

Nel cast di Transformers - Il risveglio troviamo Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Lauren Vélez e Tobe Nwigwe.
Nel nostro approfondimento potete scoprire tutte le novità di Transformers - Il risveglio prima di andare al cinema dal 7 giugno per godervi lo spettacolo sul grande schermo.

FONTE: WeGotThisCovered
Transformers: Il Risveglio, tutte le novità sul settimo film del franchise
