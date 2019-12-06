Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Nel trailer di Black Widow ci sono evidenti riferimenti a Metal Gear Solid di Hideo Kojima
Jordan Vogt-Roberts, regista di The King of Summers e Kong: Skull Island, ha notato diversi riferimenti al videogame Metal Gear Solid contenuti all'interno del trailer ufficiale di Black Widow, il nuovo film del Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Il regista, che non a caso dirigerà l'adattamento cinematografico del celebre videogame di Hideo Kojima (e che recentemente ha avuto anche un cameo in Death Stranding) li ha riportati sulla sua pagina del social network Twitter, come potete vedere in calce all'articolo.

Il parallelo tracciato è con Metal Gear Solid 3, videogame uscito nel 2004 che secondo il regista già nel 2010 la Marvel Comics aveva usato come fonte di ispirazione per un costume della Vedova Nera, quello bianco che Scarlett Johansson sfoggia nel filmato promozionale.

Vogt-Roberts ha analizzato anche lo stile di combattimento della Vedova e della sua "sorellina" Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), che secondo lui è molto simile a CQC, o Close Quarters Combat, una tecnica di corpo a corpo fittizia corpo a corpo sviluppata da Boss e Big Boss nel videogame.

Voi cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti.

Diretto da Cate Shortland, Black Widow sarà il primo film della Fase 4 del Marvel Cinematic Universe e sarà ambientato dopo gli eventi Captain America: Civil War ma prima di quelli di Avengers: Infinity War. Nel cast, oltre alle già citate Scarlett Johansson e Florence Pugh, anche David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) nei panni di Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz (The Favorite) in quelli di Melina e O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale) nel ruolo di Mason.

L'uscita italiana è fissata per il 29 aprile 2020.

