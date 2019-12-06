Nel trailer di Black Widow ci sono evidenti riferimenti a Metal Gear Solid di Hideo Kojima
Jordan Vogt-Roberts, regista di The King of Summers e Kong: Skull Island, ha notato diversi riferimenti al videogame Metal Gear Solid contenuti all'interno del trailer ufficiale di Black Widow, il nuovo film del Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Il regista, che non a caso dirigerà l'adattamento cinematografico del celebre videogame di Hideo Kojima (e che recentemente ha avuto anche un cameo in Death Stranding) li ha riportati sulla sua pagina del social network Twitter, come potete vedere in calce all'articolo.
Il parallelo tracciato è con Metal Gear Solid 3, videogame uscito nel 2004 che secondo il regista già nel 2010 la Marvel Comics aveva usato come fonte di ispirazione per un costume della Vedova Nera, quello bianco che Scarlett Johansson sfoggia nel filmato promozionale.
Vogt-Roberts ha analizzato anche lo stile di combattimento della Vedova e della sua "sorellina" Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), che secondo lui è molto simile a CQC, o Close Quarters Combat, una tecnica di corpo a corpo fittizia corpo a corpo sviluppata da Boss e Big Boss nel videogame.
Diretto da Cate Shortland, Black Widow sarà il primo film della Fase 4 del Marvel Cinematic Universe e sarà ambientato dopo gli eventi Captain America: Civil War ma prima di quelli di Avengers: Infinity War. Nel cast, oltre alle già citate Scarlett Johansson e Florence Pugh, anche David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) nei panni di Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz (The Favorite) in quelli di Melina e O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale) nel ruolo di Mason.
L'uscita italiana è fissata per il 29 aprile 2020.
BLAM! Eventually the loser / protege gets acrobatically kick-flipped to the ground!.— Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019
Almost instantly, a lighthearted conversation emerges as if nothing horrifically violent just happened.
The two kindred souls talk about “home” and what that means to soldiers in particular... pic.twitter.com/eKWJakdTwB
Anyhow, back to the MGS3 scenes.— Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019
As they grapple, the audience gleans this is what family bonding looks like when you were raised on the battlefield.
Guns quickly begat knives which in turn begats the sound of crunching bones... pic.twitter.com/nkHSFtlXno
So here we witness the old tradition (still celebrated in most of rural Eastern Europe) where two spies (and family) unexpectedly ‘bump’ into each other.— Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019
Whoops!
Immediately guns draw as tense pleasantries are exchanged through the narrow sights.
What happens next you ask? pic.twitter.com/Rziu9Ohl27
Can it perhaps be more parallel thinking?— Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019
Well there’s more...
Honestly, if I had a dollar for every time something akin to this or the TRUE LIES Harrier Jet scene happens to me while vacationing in Eastern Europe I’d be rich...
Hrrrrrm. Okay. More thoughts?#Daveycrockett pic.twitter.com/hwvJkP0ZjN
Honest question.— Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019
I’m firm believer of parallel thinking, but...
Is there any BLACK WIDOW pre the release of METAL GEAR SOLID 3 in 2004 that establishes this white suit?
It sure reminds me of a certain patriot who saved the world❗️
Also, Cyber Monday Sale on elevated walkways! pic.twitter.com/NhOr0FaoeS
Ok, the suit first appeared in 2010.— Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019
Six years *after* MGS3 introduced us to THE BOSS.
The comic design skewed sleek catsuit vs. the significantly more tactical in vibe glimpse in the trailer. Notice the accented black straps + zipper pockets.
Source: https://t.co/uz9x4QNITo pic.twitter.com/JQPA00Ix0r
