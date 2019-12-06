Nel trailer di Black Widow ci sono evidenti riferimenti a Metal Gear Solid di Hideo Kojima

BLAM! Eventually the loser / protege gets acrobatically kick-flipped to the ground!.



Almost instantly, a lighthearted conversation emerges as if nothing horrifically violent just happened.



The two kindred souls talk about “home” and what that means to soldiers in particular... pic.twitter.com/eKWJakdTwB — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019

Anyhow, back to the MGS3 scenes.



As they grapple, the audience gleans this is what family bonding looks like when you were raised on the battlefield.



Guns quickly begat knives which in turn begats the sound of crunching bones... pic.twitter.com/nkHSFtlXno — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019

So here we witness the old tradition (still celebrated in most of rural Eastern Europe) where two spies (and family) unexpectedly ‘bump’ into each other.



Whoops!



Immediately guns draw as tense pleasantries are exchanged through the narrow sights.



What happens next you ask? pic.twitter.com/Rziu9Ohl27 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019

Can it perhaps be more parallel thinking?



Well there’s more...



Honestly, if I had a dollar for every time something akin to this or the TRUE LIES Harrier Jet scene happens to me while vacationing in Eastern Europe I’d be rich...



Hrrrrrm. Okay. More thoughts?#Daveycrockett pic.twitter.com/hwvJkP0ZjN — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019

Honest question.



I’m firm believer of parallel thinking, but...



Is there any BLACK WIDOW pre the release of METAL GEAR SOLID 3 in 2004 that establishes this white suit?



It sure reminds me of a certain patriot who saved the world❗️



Also, Cyber Monday Sale on elevated walkways! pic.twitter.com/NhOr0FaoeS — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019