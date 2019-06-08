Toy Stor 4: le prime reazioni esaltano il nuovo capitolo targato Pixar!

#ToyStory4 goes to infinity and beyond. It tugs at the heartstrings right from the get go and doesn’t stop. The new characters fit right in and all your old favorites get time to shine. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) 7 giugno 2019

#ToyStory4 is another fantastic entry in the series & the one installment that feels most like an adventure movie. With themes of hard goodbyes, second chances & finding your way home, it’s packed w/ big belly laughs, but I also cried harder here than I have for any of the others pic.twitter.com/MoFFY2pNqJ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) 7 giugno 2019

#ToyStory4 has an ending as lovely and warm and heartbreaking as Toy Story 3. In between the genuine belly laughs (thanks, Duke Caboom) is a story that has the heart that Pixar is known for. Loved it. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) 7 giugno 2019

Toy Story 4 is super satisfying, and features some of the funniest and most emotional moments in the franchise. It leans into new characters quite a bit and will surprise you by the end. And yes, there are some great moments during the credits (none at end though). #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/mYT4z4Nvfo — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) 8 giugno 2019

A few things about #ToyStory4 :

The level of animation that @Pixar has achieved in this film is astounding.#KeanuReeves is so awesome as Duke Caboom.

The theater we saw it in was a bit dusty...

And i loved the entire movie. So well done. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/u5ExEZBf6w — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) 7 giugno 2019

TOY STORY 4: Only Pixar at the top of their game can make a third sequel to a franchise about living toys that’s a poignant look at learning to prioritize your own happiness over the happiness of others. Also: feels as definitively final as 3 did. Keanu Reeves steals it all. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) 7 giugno 2019

One of our editors just saw #ToyStory4. Here's her immediate take: "Toy Story 4 is so much fun and easily the funniest of the four movies. Strongly recommend." pic.twitter.com/Lg01lhKW54 — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) 7 giugno 2019