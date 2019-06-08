Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Toy Stor 4: le prime reazioni esaltano il nuovo capitolo targato Pixar!

Mancano poche settimane all'arrivo nelle sale italiane di Toy Story 4, nuovo capitolo del leggendario mondo dei giocattoli targato Pixar. Se alcuni di voi sono preoccupati per un possibile calo di qualità di questo terzo sequel, le prime reazioni alla visione del film potrebbero farvi dormire sonni tranquilli.

A quanto pare il franchise ha ancora molto da dire, almeno secondo Jim Viscardi di Comicbook.com, che scrive: "Toy Story 4 va verso l'infinito e oltre. Arriva diretto al cuore fin dall'inizio e non si ferma mai. I nuovi personaggi si inseriscono molto bene e riescono a brillare anche i volti storici."

Della stessa opinione è anche Erik Davis di Fandango: "Toy Story 4 è un altro fantastico capitolo della serie e l'unico che assomiglia molto ad un film d'avventura. Affrontando i temi di addi difficili, seconde opportunità e trovare la propria strada di casa, il film è confezionato con risate di gusto, ma mi ha fatto anche piangere più di tutti gli altri."

Steven Weintraub di Collider rimarca le grandi competenze della Pixar nel mondo dell'animazione: "In questo film il livello di animazione della Pixar raggiunge risultati strabilianti. Keanu Reeves è fantastico come Duke Caboom. Il cinema in cui l'ho visto era un po' polveroso, ma ho amato l'intero film. Ben fatto, assolutamente consigliato."

Ha speso ottime parole sul lato comico del film anche CinemaBlend: "Toy Story 4 è molto divertente, a mani basse il più divertente dei 4 film. Fortemente raccomandato."

Infine, il ruolo di Keanu Reeves non è passato inosservato neanche per Russ Fischer: "Sei lì seduto, e ti chiedi se Keanu Reeves sia andato bene in Toy Story 4. Devo dirvelo, Keanu Reeves è fantastico in Toy Story 4."

La pellicola arriverà nelle sale italiane il prossimo 26 giugno. Qui potete trovare il trailer italiano di Toy Story 4 e la nuova clip con Woody e Forky.

