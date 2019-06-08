Toy Stor 4: le prime reazioni esaltano il nuovo capitolo targato Pixar!
Mancano poche settimane all'arrivo nelle sale italiane di Toy Story 4, nuovo capitolo del leggendario mondo dei giocattoli targato Pixar. Se alcuni di voi sono preoccupati per un possibile calo di qualità di questo terzo sequel, le prime reazioni alla visione del film potrebbero farvi dormire sonni tranquilli.
A quanto pare il franchise ha ancora molto da dire, almeno secondo Jim Viscardi di Comicbook.com, che scrive: "Toy Story 4 va verso l'infinito e oltre. Arriva diretto al cuore fin dall'inizio e non si ferma mai. I nuovi personaggi si inseriscono molto bene e riescono a brillare anche i volti storici."
Della stessa opinione è anche Erik Davis di Fandango: "Toy Story 4 è un altro fantastico capitolo della serie e l'unico che assomiglia molto ad un film d'avventura. Affrontando i temi di addi difficili, seconde opportunità e trovare la propria strada di casa, il film è confezionato con risate di gusto, ma mi ha fatto anche piangere più di tutti gli altri."
Steven Weintraub di Collider rimarca le grandi competenze della Pixar nel mondo dell'animazione: "In questo film il livello di animazione della Pixar raggiunge risultati strabilianti. Keanu Reeves è fantastico come Duke Caboom. Il cinema in cui l'ho visto era un po' polveroso, ma ho amato l'intero film. Ben fatto, assolutamente consigliato."
Ha speso ottime parole sul lato comico del film anche CinemaBlend: "Toy Story 4 è molto divertente, a mani basse il più divertente dei 4 film. Fortemente raccomandato."
Infine, il ruolo di Keanu Reeves non è passato inosservato neanche per Russ Fischer: "Sei lì seduto, e ti chiedi se Keanu Reeves sia andato bene in Toy Story 4. Devo dirvelo, Keanu Reeves è fantastico in Toy Story 4."
La pellicola arriverà nelle sale italiane il prossimo 26 giugno. Qui potete trovare il trailer italiano di Toy Story 4 e la nuova clip con Woody e Forky.
#ToyStory4 goes to infinity and beyond. It tugs at the heartstrings right from the get go and doesn’t stop. The new characters fit right in and all your old favorites get time to shine.— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) 7 giugno 2019
#ToyStory4 is another fantastic entry in the series & the one installment that feels most like an adventure movie. With themes of hard goodbyes, second chances & finding your way home, it’s packed w/ big belly laughs, but I also cried harder here than I have for any of the others pic.twitter.com/MoFFY2pNqJ— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) 7 giugno 2019
#ToyStory4 has an ending as lovely and warm and heartbreaking as Toy Story 3. In between the genuine belly laughs (thanks, Duke Caboom) is a story that has the heart that Pixar is known for. Loved it.— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) 7 giugno 2019
Toy Story 4 is super satisfying, and features some of the funniest and most emotional moments in the franchise. It leans into new characters quite a bit and will surprise you by the end. And yes, there are some great moments during the credits (none at end though). #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/mYT4z4Nvfo— Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) 8 giugno 2019
A few things about #ToyStory4 :— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) 7 giugno 2019
The level of animation that @Pixar has achieved in this film is astounding.#KeanuReeves is so awesome as Duke Caboom.
The theater we saw it in was a bit dusty...
And i loved the entire movie. So well done. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/u5ExEZBf6w
TOY STORY 4: Only Pixar at the top of their game can make a third sequel to a franchise about living toys that’s a poignant look at learning to prioritize your own happiness over the happiness of others. Also: feels as definitively final as 3 did. Keanu Reeves steals it all.— Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) 7 giugno 2019
One of our editors just saw #ToyStory4. Here's her immediate take: "Toy Story 4 is so much fun and easily the funniest of the four movies. Strongly recommend." pic.twitter.com/Lg01lhKW54— CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) 7 giugno 2019
You’re sitting there, wondering if Keanu Reeves is good in TOY STORY 4.— Russ Fischer (@russfischer) 8 giugno 2019
I gotta tell you, actually... Keanu Reeves is great in TOY STORY 4. pic.twitter.com/QXMkAe2RhV
Toy Story 4
- Distributore: The Walt Disney Company Italia
- Genere: Animazione CG
- Regia: Josh Cooley
- Sceneggiatura: Will McCormack, Rashida Jones
- Nazione: USA
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 27/06/2019
Nelle sale USA dal: 21/06/2019
Quanto attendi: Toy Story 4
Hype totali: 11
