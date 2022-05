Top Gun: Maverick, il film riporta in auge un duello anni '90: Tom Cruise o Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt all day! Tom Cruise is overrated! Plus, scientology is the most asinine religion I've ever heard. https://t.co/V7fWQtR811

Fight Club, se7en, Inglorious Bastards, snatch. There is not one movie cruise has ever made that gets remotely close to those four movies in greatness. Oh, and 12 monkeys. Tom is a gimmick actor with fun movies, where Pitt has a very diverse career with great movies.