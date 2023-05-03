Tony Award, Jessica Chastain e Samuel L. Jackson tra i candidati all'Oscar del teatro
Davide Sica
Due star di Hollywood hanno appena ricevuto la candidatura ai Tony Award, il riconoscimento più importante e prestigioso in campo teatrale negli Stati Uniti. Si tratta di Jessica Chastain, per la sua performance in A Doll's House mentre Samuel L. Jackson ha ricevuto la nomination per The Piano Lesson, come non protagonista.
Chastain è stata candidata come attrice protagonista al fianco di altre validissime interpreti come Jodie Comer per Prima Facie, Jessica Hecht per Summer, 1976 e Audra McDonald per Ohio State Murders.
Tra le altre candidature spiccano quelle di Annaleigh Ashford per Sweeney Todd e Sara Bairelles per Into the Woods, entrambe come miglior attrici in un musical.
Nella categoria maschile, Josh Groban, Brian d'Arcy James e James e Ben Platt sono stati candidati per Sweeney Todd: il diabolico barbiere di Fleet Street, Into the Woods e Parade. Lo scorso anno Angela Lansbury ricevette un Tony alla carriera.
La 76ma edizione dei Tony Award sarà presentata da Ariana DeBose allo United Palace di New York il prossimo 11 giugno. Ecco tutte le candidature:
Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Play
Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Best Revival of a Musical
Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Revival of a Play
August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
A Doll's House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best Book of a Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Almost Famous
Kimberly Akimbo
KPOP
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Qualche mese fa Viola Davis ha vinto il Grammy ed è diventata EGOT, entrando nel ristretto numero di artisti che hanno avuto l'onore di vincere tutti i premi più importanti dello show business americano (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).
