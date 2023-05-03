Tony Award, Jessica Chastain e Samuel L. Jackson tra i candidati all'Oscar del teatro

Due star di Hollywood hanno appena ricevuto la candidatura ai Tony Award, il riconoscimento più importante e prestigioso in campo teatrale negli Stati Uniti. Si tratta di Jessica Chastain, per la sua performance in A Doll's House mentre Samuel L. Jackson ha ricevuto la nomination per The Piano Lesson, come non protagonista.

Chastain è stata candidata come attrice protagonista al fianco di altre validissime interpreti come Jodie Comer per Prima Facie, Jessica Hecht per Summer, 1976 e Audra McDonald per Ohio State Murders.



Tra le altre candidature spiccano quelle di Annaleigh Ashford per Sweeney Todd e Sara Bairelles per Into the Woods, entrambe come miglior attrici in un musical.

Nella categoria maschile, Josh Groban, Brian d'Arcy James e James e Ben Platt sono stati candidati per Sweeney Todd: il diabolico barbiere di Fleet Street, Into the Woods e Parade. Lo scorso anno Angela Lansbury ricevette un Tony alla carriera.



La 76ma edizione dei Tony Award sarà presentata da Ariana DeBose allo United Palace di New York il prossimo 11 giugno. Ecco tutte le candidature:

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

A Doll's House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo'

Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous

Kimberly Akimbo

KPOP

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Qualche mese fa Viola Davis ha vinto il Grammy ed è diventata EGOT, entrando nel ristretto numero di artisti che hanno avuto l'onore di vincere tutti i premi più importanti dello show business americano (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).