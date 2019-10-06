Todd Phillips ringrazia Michael Moore per le parole positive su Joker

Come vi abbiamo riportato nella giornata di ieri, il celebre documentarista Michael Moore ha definito Joker un capolavoro che tutti quanti dovrebbero vedere, e adesso il regista del film Todd Phillips ha voluto rispondere a queste parole.

Nel post originale che Moore ha pubblicato su Instagram, Phillips è comparso fra i commenti scrivendo: "Wow. Ti ringrazio davvero tanto per questo."

Voi cosa ne pensate? Avete già visto il film? Fatecelo sapere nella sezione dei commenti.

Vincitore del Leone d'Oro alla Mostra Internazionale d'Arte Cinematografica di Venezia, Joker racconta la storia di Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), che di giorno lavora come clown per alcune pubblicità in strada e di notte si sforza di essere un comico da cabaret, inseguendo le orme del presentatore televisivo Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro). Intrappolato in un’esistenza ciclica sempre in bilico tra apatia e crudeltà, Arthur prenderà una decisione sbagliata che provocherà una reazione a catena di eventi che cambieranno per sempre tanto la sua anima quanto Gotham City.

Diretto da Todd Phillips su una sceneggiatura co-scritta da Phillips e Scott Silver, il film include nel cast anche Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Brett Cullen, Justin Theroux, Shea Whigham, Bryan Tyree Henry e Marc Maron. Per altri approfondimenti vi rimandiamo ad un saggio di critica su Joker, Todd Phillips e la New Hollywood.