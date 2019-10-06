Todd Phillips ringrazia Michael Moore per le parole positive su Joker
Come vi abbiamo riportato nella giornata di ieri, il celebre documentarista Michael Moore ha definito Joker un capolavoro che tutti quanti dovrebbero vedere, e adesso il regista del film Todd Phillips ha voluto rispondere a queste parole.
Nel post originale che Moore ha pubblicato su Instagram, Phillips è comparso fra i commenti scrivendo: "Wow. Ti ringrazio davvero tanto per questo."
Potete trovare il tutto in calce all'articolo.
Voi cosa ne pensate? Avete già visto il film? Fatecelo sapere nella sezione dei commenti.
Vincitore del Leone d'Oro alla Mostra Internazionale d'Arte Cinematografica di Venezia, Joker racconta la storia di Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), che di giorno lavora come clown per alcune pubblicità in strada e di notte si sforza di essere un comico da cabaret, inseguendo le orme del presentatore televisivo Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro). Intrappolato in un’esistenza ciclica sempre in bilico tra apatia e crudeltà, Arthur prenderà una decisione sbagliata che provocherà una reazione a catena di eventi che cambieranno per sempre tanto la sua anima quanto Gotham City.
Diretto da Todd Phillips su una sceneggiatura co-scritta da Phillips e Scott Silver, il film include nel cast anche Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Brett Cullen, Justin Theroux, Shea Whigham, Bryan Tyree Henry e Marc Maron. Per altri approfondimenti vi rimandiamo ad un saggio di critica su Joker, Todd Phillips e la New Hollywood.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
On Wednesday night I attended the New York Film Festival and witnessed a cinematic masterpiece, the film that last month won the top prize as the Best Film of the Venice International Film Festival. It’s called “Joker” — and all we Americans have heard about this movie is that we should fear it and stay away from it. We’ve been told it’s violent and sick and morally corrupt. We’ve been told that police will be at every screening this weekend in case of “trouble.” Our country is in deep despair, our constitution is in shreds, a rogue maniac from Queens has access to the nuclear codes — but for some reason, it’s a movie we should be afraid of. I would suggest the opposite: The greater danger to society may be if you DON’T go see this movie. Because the story it tells and the issues it raises are so profound, so necessary, that if you look away from the genius of this work of art, you will miss the gift of the mirror it is offering us. Yes, there’s a disturbed clown in that mirror, but he’s not alone — we’re standing right there beside him. “Joker” is no comic book movie. The film is set somewhere in 1970s Gotham/New York City, the headquarters of all evil: the rich who rule us, the banks and corporations whom we serve, the media which feeds us a daily diet “news” they think we should absorb. But this movie is not about Trump. It’s about the America that gave us Trump — the America which feels no need to help the outcast, the destitute. The America where the filthy rich just get richer and filthier. Thank you Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips, Warner Bros. and all who made this important movie for this important time. I loved this film’s multiple homages to Taxi Driver, Network, The French Connection, Dog Day Afternoon. How long has it been since we’ve seen a movie aspire to the level of Stanley Kubrick? Go see this film. Take your teens. Take your resolve.
Joker
- Genere: Comics / Fumetti
- Regia: Todd Phillips
- Interpreti: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy
- Sceneggiatura: Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 03/10/2019
