Tigertail: tantissime nuove aggiunte al cast del nuovo film Netflix!

Nella notte Netflix ha scritturato ben otto nuovi attori per il nuovo dramma Tigertail, ideato dal creatore di Master of None Alan Yang e con protagonista il celebre John Cho.

Tra le new entry figurano Joan Chen (Marco Polo, Lust, Caution), Hayden Szeto (The Edge of Seventeen), Hong-Chi Lee, Yo-Hsing Fang, Fiona Fu, Margot Bingham, Kuei Mei Yang e James Saito.

Tigertail è descritto come un dramma familiare multi-generazionale ispirato alla vita di Yang. Il film sarà ambientato all'inizio degli anni '50 e racconterà storie di "rimpianti, nostalgia, passione e repressione".

Oltre ai nuovi membri del cast, il film è interpretato dal succitato John Cho (Star Trek, Searching), Tzi Ma (Arrival), Christine Ko (Hawaii Five-0) e lo stesso Yang, che sarà anche produttore, sceneggiatore e regista. Tra i produttori Charles D. King (Mudbound), Kim Roth (Mudbound) e Poppy Hanks (Sorry To Bother You). I produttori esecutivi saranno invece Peter Pastorelli (Beasts of No Nation) e David Lee (Life of Pi).

Oltre ad aver vinto un Emmy per il suo lavoro sulla serie tv Master of None, Yang ha anche creato la serie comedy Forever, con Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids, The Happytime Murders) e Fred Armisen (Final Space, Portlandia). Il cast comprende anche Catherine Keener (The 40-Year-Old Virgin), Kym Whitley (Young & Hungry) e Noah Robbins (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).