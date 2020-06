Thor: Ragnarok, un costume alternativo per il Loki di Tom Hiddleston in questi concept art

View this post on Instagram

While waiting for the Loki tv show with the awesome @twhiddleston here are some more Loki concept arts done for Thor : Ragnarok. On this one the shoulder was maybe too Close to another super hero living underwater. But my take was mostly focusing on a raw and believable style focusing on worn fabrics, leather, fur...for creating a sense of history. Better with or without the helmet? - #loki #marvelstudios #mcu #phase4 #marvelcinematicuniverse #marvel #characterdesign #conceptart #thorragnarok #thor #timhiddleston