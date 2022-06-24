Thor Love and Thunder, prime reazioni: 'Il miglior film su Thor e il migliore del MCU!'

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is the funniest film in the MCU. The jokes are excellent as is the cast delivering them.



Christian Bale, obviously, is also terrifying as #Gorr



BUT, the plot felt flat and stakeless. Not sure if that's a #Thor problem or an MCU-without-a-big-bad problem. pic.twitter.com/G6XP9EyL0Y — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) June 24, 2022

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER is a rockin’ great time with electrifying action, lots of laughs (the screaming goats!) & a profound story on absent gods & our desire for love. Natalie Portman makes a mighty return & Christian Bale slays it as the terrifying Gorr. The best Thor film yet! pic.twitter.com/s42SkqxlJj — Matt Neglia @Tribeca (@NextBestPicture) June 24, 2022

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER is the greatest MCU movie, or, for that matter, any movie ever made because it has a direct reference to COCKTAIL (that part not a joke) and in my own pantheon of references, those are the rules I set long ago so I must abide by them — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is predictably hilarious yet unexpectedly personal and heartfelt. Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's performances truly shine while Waititi delivers an emotional story. I think this may be my favorite Thor movie. pic.twitter.com/i7BpmQHvQ1 — Richard Nebens - The Direct (@RichardNebens) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder gets better when it's not trying to desperately recapture the magic of Ragnarok. Most of the humor doesn't land as well as it did the first time, but Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, & Christian Bale do the best with it.



— Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) June 24, 2022