  Thor: Love and Thunder
Thor Love and Thunder, prime reazioni: "Il miglior film su Thor e il migliore del MCU!"

Le prime reazioni a Thor: Love and Thunder dopo la prima mondiale avvenuta nel corso della notte scorsa sono arrivate online. Chris Hemsworth torna a vestire i panni del dio del tuono per il suo quarto film in solitaria nel franchise, ancora con il regista Taika Waititi dopo rivisitazione in chiave più solare del personaggio in Thor: Ragnarok.

Con l'embargo scaduto, le prime reazioni al film sono approdate sui social media, con la maggior parte di queste che hanno largamente apprezzato questa seconda fatica di Waititi alle prese con il personaggio di Thor. I complimenti maggiori sono rivolti a Christian Bale, che interpreta Gorr il Macellatore di Dei, e al sense of humor della pellicola.

Un'altra avventura classica di Thor! #ThorLoveAndThunder è tutto ciò che volevo che fosse. Grandi, colorate e strane battaglie alimentate dai Guns N' Roses per accompagnare una storia irrimediabilmente romantica sulla scoperta dell'amore in luoghi inaspettati. Christian Bale e Russell Crowe sono particolarmente bravi. E Korg! (Fandango).

#ThorLoveAndThunder è il film più divertente del MCU. Le battute sono eccellenti, così come il cast che le pronuncia. Christian Bale, ovviamente, è anche terrificante nel ruolo di #Gorr. Ma la trama sembra piatta e senza punti fermi. Non so se questo sia un problema di #Thor o del MCU senza un grande cattivo. (postcredpod)

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER è un grande spettacolo con azione elettrizzante, tante risate (le capre urlanti!) e una storia profonda sugli dei assenti e sul nostro desiderio di amore. Natalie Portman fa un grande ritorno e Christian Bale è un vero e proprio mattatore nei panni del terrificante Gorr. Il miglior film su Thor! (Next Big Picture)

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER è il più grande film del MCU, o, se è per questo, qualsiasi film mai realizzato, perché ha un riferimento diretto a COCKTAIL (questa parte non è uno scherzo) e nel mio pantheon di riferimenti, queste sono le regole che ho stabilito molto tempo fa e quindi devo rispettarle. (Uproxx)

#ThorLoveAndThunder è prevedibilmente esilarante ma inaspettatamente personale e sentito. Le interpretazioni di Christian Bale e Natalie Portman sono davvero brillanti, mentre Waititi realizza una storia emozionante. Credo che questo sia il mio film preferito su Thor. (The Direct)

#ThorLoveAndThunder migliora quando non cerca di recuperare disperatamente la magia di Ragnarok. La maggior parte dell'umorismo non è all'altezza della prima volta, ma Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman e Christian Bale fanno del loro meglio. (Discussing Film)

#ThorLoveAndThunder è il più grande film che la Marvel abbia fatto finora! Non sto scherzando. Non ridevo così tanto da Ragnarok e mi sento di nuovo coinvolto nella Marvel come non mi capitava da Endgame. Inoltre, portatevi dei fazzoletti. Il viaggio è un *bacio da chef* dall'inizio alla fine!❤️ (Fangirlish)

Nell'attesa che il film esca nelle sale il 6 luglio prossimo, vi rimandiamo al secondo trailer di Thor Love and Thunder e alle ultime dichiarazioni di Waititi.

