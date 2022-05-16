Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Marvel

Da Thor: Love and Thunder a Guardiani della Galassia 3: quale è il film MCU più atteso?

di

Dopo Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, la fase 4 del MCU è ufficialmente entrata nel vivo e da qui in avanti sono davvero moltissimi i film previsti per il futuro del franchise ma tra i tanti, quale è il più atteso dai fan di tutto il mondo?

Tra Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 e Blade a quanto pare, l'hype è alle stelle soprattutto per i primi due titoli. Per il momento, soprattutto il sequel di Captain Marvel sembra attirare poco l'attenzione del pubblico mentre, l'ultimo capitolo di James Gunn dedicato alle avventure di Star Lord e compagni sembra suscitare comunque un grande interesse come potete vedere dai post riportati in calce alla notizia.

Attesissimo per i fan è anche Blade con Mahershala Ali, il reboot MCU dedicato al personaggio precedentemente interpretato da Wesley Snipes che segna il ritorno dell'omonimo personaggio dei fumetti della Marvel Comics dopo quasi 18 anni di oblio.

Tra i tioli incerti continuano a capeggiare poi i Fantastici 4 e Captain America 4. Non sappiamo se questi due film apriranno la prossima fase del Marvel Cinematic Universe o se, chiuderanno questa come inizialmente previsto.

Tra tutti quelli citati, quale è il film che voi attendete con più impazienza? Come sempre, ditecelo nei commenti.

FONTE: WGTC
speciale

Marvel Cinematic Universe: un 2022 di fuoco tra nuovi eroi e Multiverso

