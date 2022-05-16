Da Thor: Love and Thunder a Guardiani della Galassia 3: quale è il film MCU più atteso?
Dopo Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, la fase 4 del MCU è ufficialmente entrata nel vivo e da qui in avanti sono davvero moltissimi i film previsti per il futuro del franchise ma tra i tanti, quale è il più atteso dai fan di tutto il mondo?
Tra Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 e Blade a quanto pare, l'hype è alle stelle soprattutto per i primi due titoli. Per il momento, soprattutto il sequel di Captain Marvel sembra attirare poco l'attenzione del pubblico mentre, l'ultimo capitolo di James Gunn dedicato alle avventure di Star Lord e compagni sembra suscitare comunque un grande interesse come potete vedere dai post riportati in calce alla notizia.
Attesissimo per i fan è anche Blade con Mahershala Ali, il reboot MCU dedicato al personaggio precedentemente interpretato da Wesley Snipes che segna il ritorno dell'omonimo personaggio dei fumetti della Marvel Comics dopo quasi 18 anni di oblio.
Tra i tioli incerti continuano a capeggiare poi i Fantastici 4 e Captain America 4. Non sappiamo se questi due film apriranno la prossima fase del Marvel Cinematic Universe o se, chiuderanno questa come inizialmente previsto.
Tra tutti quelli citati, quale è il film che voi attendete con più impazienza? Come sempre, ditecelo nei commenti.
Thor and Guardians. I want to be excited for BP 2 especially with Namor probably being introduced but I wasn't sold on the cast in the first one. I liked it because of T'challa. Ant-Man could be great with Kang but it's a we'll see. F4 and Blade are exciting but are a ways out. https://t.co/uURvRcpqvz— SuperSceptile #BLM (@SuperSceptile12) May 15, 2022
what’s your most anticipated upcoming mcu film? pic.twitter.com/WSe7A0XKVj— ayden | saw mom (@wandasson1) May 14, 2022
A tie between Black Panther 2 and Thor Love and Thunder.— TokuRanger Fan ⚡️ (@RangerTokuNerd) May 15, 2022
Really looking forward to seeing how they honor Chadwick. https://t.co/KACesSA6uL
guardians 3 https://t.co/ZEIxclUa8J— SALEH サレフ🌸🇱🇧 (@saleh_theAnimtr) May 15, 2022
GOTG VOL.3 🔥 https://t.co/AMODfWhRrB— Shatakshi (@Shatakshi0420) May 15, 2022
guardians 3 easily https://t.co/gVmLoXHBro— tyler (@tylah_carpenter) May 15, 2022
I guess Blade. I wanna say Thor for Jane but I’m not expecting them to handle her story well. https://t.co/9dpRUmkttY— Anthony - DC Outlaw (@CrimsonCowlAJD) May 15, 2022
