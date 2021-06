The Suicide Squad, ecco perché James Gunn adora le scene post-credit

I find it disconcerting at times that many folks seem more interested in crossovers, cameos, references & post-credit scenes than they do the actual story & characters of a specific film! When making a film I spend 99.9% of my time thinking about story & character & .1% the rest.

It DOES have a post credit scene. I love them. I think they give the audience a reason to sit through all the folks who worked so hard on the show. But they’re always an afterthought, a snack, not the main course. https://t.co/vyRPYO9mF2