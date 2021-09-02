The Suicide Squad, il make-up di Polka-Dot Man vi farà sentire male: la foto è rivoltante!
Pochi minuti fa James Gunn ha scioccato i suoi follower sul social network Twitter condividendo una foto di David Dastmalchian nei panni di Polka-Dot Man, uno dei personaggi più apprezzati nel nuovo film DC The Suicide Squad.
Come potete vedere in calce all'articolo, il viso dell'attore è deformato dal trucco in preparazione alla famosa scena del film nel quale vengono spiegati i complicati e 'dannosi' superpoteri di Polka-Dot Man, costretto ad espellere dei pois extraterrestri per evitare di essere divorato dal virus che nascondono al loro interno. Chi durante The Suicide Squad ha pensato che il viso di David Dastmalchian fosse stato modificato con la CGI sarà costretto a ricredersi.
"Primo test del trucco Legacy per l'estrema malattia a pois di Polka-Dot. Dave ha sempre amato Chaney, Karloff e i mostri della Universal ed è stato sopraffatto dall'emozione quando ha scoperto che sarebbe diventato una loro incarnazione moderna, tanto che ha iniziato a piangere. Ho pensato che questo fosse un buon momento per fare una foto."
Ricordiamo che durante un recente Watch Party di The Suicide Squad il regista James Gunn ha svelato che un altro membro della Task Force X è riuscito a sopravvivere al film, un dettaglio che era sfuggito a gran parte del pubblico. The Suicide Squad proseguirà in Peacemaker, serie tv live-action di HBO Max creata dallo stesso Gunn e incentrata sul personaggio di John Cena: lo show sarà presente al prossimo DC Fandome.
1st test of Legacy’s makeup for extreme polka dot disease. Dave has always loved Chaney, Karloff & the Universal monsters & was overcome with emotion that he was their modern embodiment & began to weep. I thought this was a good time to take photos. #TheSuicideSquad #PolkaDotMan pic.twitter.com/eeFmAs6XVv— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 2, 2021
Lots of changes were made to the makeup after this, but Legacy killed it with this practical prosthetic effect just like they did with all the prosthetics throughout the film. #TheSuicideSquad #PolkaDotMan pic.twitter.com/SA6kbmnInb— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 2, 2021
The Suicide Squad - Missione Suicida
- Genere: Comics / Fumetti
- Regia: James Gunn
- Interpreti: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Jared Leto
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 05/08/2021
Che voto dai a: The Suicide Squad - Missione Suicida
Voti: 35
