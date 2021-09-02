The Suicide Squad, il make-up di Polka-Dot Man vi farà sentire male: la foto è rivoltante!

1st test of Legacy’s makeup for extreme polka dot disease. Dave has always loved Chaney, Karloff & the Universal monsters & was overcome with emotion that he was their modern embodiment & began to weep. I thought this was a good time to take photos. #TheSuicideSquad #PolkaDotMan pic.twitter.com/eeFmAs6XVv

Lots of changes were made to the makeup after this, but Legacy killed it with this practical prosthetic effect just like they did with all the prosthetics throughout the film. #TheSuicideSquad #PolkaDotMan pic.twitter.com/SA6kbmnInb