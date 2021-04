The Suicide Squad: John Cena ha dormito a casa con indosso il costume di Peacemaker

Well, it’s made of an overly comfy cotton blend. Its colors are very subdued avant garde mixed into an unpretentious nouveau riche statement that screams “which way to liberty beach?! #fashion https://t.co/HBvBt3jAvB

I’m not kidding, @JohnCena just took a uniform home from set because he said he wanted to see what it was like taking a nap in it. https://t.co/dO1kBMO47X