The Suicide Squad: James Gunn aveva interrotto la produzione per dire addio al suo cane
Davide Sica
Nelle ultime settimane James Gunn è stato impegnato nelle riprese di The Suicide Squad, in particolare ad Atlanta e successivamente a Panama. Ieri Gunn su Instagram ha annunciato di aver terminato le riprese in America Centrale ma in precedenza il lavoro era stato interrotto per permettere al regista di tornare a casa e dire addio al suo cane.
Purtroppo il miglior amico di James Gunn, il cane Dr. Wesley Von Spears, è deceduto proprio questa settimana. Il regista ha utilizzato Instagram per rendere omaggio al suo cane, condividendo alcune foto, tra cui una che ritrae Wesley in un tenero momento con Michael Rooker nei panni di Yondu.
"Le unghie delle tue zampe che premono contro il pavimento dietro di me sono state la colonna sonora della mia vita. Per quasi diciassette anni sei stato con me. Ho trascorso più tempo con te che con qualsiasi altro essere su questo pianeta. Hai vissuto con me in tutto il mondo - Los Angeles, Londra, Malibu, Atlanta - , hai vagato per i set dei miei film e partecipato a più di una ripresa. Sei stato con me nei miei successi e nei miei fallimenti, e non t'importava niente di loro, fintanto che ero lì per una coccola, un massaggio alla pancia, una lotta, una passeggiata o un dolcetto. Ogni notte t'addormentavi rannicchiato stretto contro il mio fianco e ogni mattina mi leccavi il polpaccio per dirmi buongiorno mentre facevo pipì. Quando dovevo stare in una stanza d'albergo e non riuscivo a dormire prendevo un cuscino del letto e lo mettevo appoggiato al mio fianco, facendo finta che fossi tu. Di solito ha aiutato. Nel mezzo di un divorzio, una vita da single caotica e varie relazioni tu eri la mia unica vera costante. E nelle mie ore più buie eri il filo sottile dell'amore e della gioia che mi ha tenuto in contatto con questa fragile vita. Per il mondo eri il dottor Wesley Von Spears, o Von Spears, ma per me eri Wesley e il miglior amico che io abbia mai avuto. Ti voglio bene amico, grazie per avermi reso un uomo migliore" ha scritto James Gunn nel messaggio di saluto su Instagram.
Per quanto riguarda The Suicide Squad, James Gunn ha anticipato che moriranno diversi personaggi; a quanto sembra The Suicide Squad sarà la migliore sceneggiatura di James Gunn.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The clip clop of your toenails against the floor behind me was the soundtrack of my life. For nearly seventeen years, you were with me. I’ve spent more time with you than any other being on this planet. You lived with me across the world – in Los Angeles, in London, in Malibu, in Atlanta. You roamed the sets of my films (and roamed into more than one shot). You were with me through my successes and failures, and you didn’t care a whit about them, as long as I was there for a cuddle, a belly rub, a wrestle, a walk, or a treat. Every night you would fall asleep curled tightly against my side and every morning you would lick my calf good morning while I peed. When I had to be away in a hotel room and couldn’t sleep, I’d take a pillow from the bed and put it against my side and pretend it was you. It usually helped. Through a divorce and a chaotic single life and various relationships, you were my one true constant. And in my darkest hours, you were the slim tether of love and joy that kept me connected to this fragile life. To the world you were Dr. Wesley Von Spears, or Von Spears, but to me you were Wesley, and the best friend I ever had. I love you, buddy. Thank you for making me a better man. --- Wesley passed away peacefully in my arms last week. The crew, cast, and studio were kind enough to allow me to shut down production in Panama and fly home to be with him. Although Jenn and I are both heartbroken, we know Wesley had an amazing, long life filled with people who loved him, and wise and compassionate veterinary care. Playful until the very end, he had come a long way from a stray, matted, snaggle-toothed puppy found wandering the streets of Carson City, California. Thank you to all of you, too numerous to mention, who helped make his life so wonderful and healthy. And, if you are so inclined, please consider making a donation to @SpayPanama to help dogs that don’t have the same advantages Wesley had. ❤️ #VonSpears
Altri contenuti per The Suicide Squad
- The Suicide Squad, e se questo attore non interpretasse il personaggio che pensiamo?
- James Gunn anticipa la morte di diversi personaggi in The Suicide Squad
- John Cena e altre quattro star di The Suicide Squad hanno concluso le loro riprese
- In attesa di The Suicide Squad ecco l'auto a tema Harley Quinn postata da James Gunn
- The Suicide Squad: prima occhiata a Polka-Dot Man e King Shark nelle nuove foto dal set
The Suicide Squad
Quanto attendi: The Suicide Squad
Hype totali: 31
Contenuti più Letti
- 1 commentiAmmiriamo meglio moto e costume grazie a nuove immagini dal set di The Batman
- 2 commentiStar Wars, Harrison Ford ricorda il "disprezzo" della troupe durante Una Nuova Speranza
- 6 commentiThe Batman, fan camera-test per la Catwoman di Zoe Kravitz: non crederete ai vostri occhi
- 9 commentiLa Corte dei Gufi in The Batman? Le nuove foto sembrano confermare una teoria
- 1 commentiArthur Fleck si fa donna nel nuovo cosplayer di Joker
- 6 commentiUna fanart mette il Batman di Pattinson alle calcagna del Joker di Joaquin Phoenix
- 3 commentiIn una fanart BossLogic mette il mantello al costume di Pattinson in The Batman
- 2 commentiIl suo ultimo desiderio, la recensione del film Netflix con Anne Hathaway
- 4 commentiLiam Neeson dice basta a Batman e cinecomic: 'Non sono fan del genere'
- 1 commentiStar Wars: tutto quello che sappiamo su Project Luminous a poche ore dall'annuncio