The Suicide Squad: James Gunn aveva interrotto la produzione per dire addio al suo cane

Nelle ultime settimane James Gunn è stato impegnato nelle riprese di The Suicide Squad, in particolare ad Atlanta e successivamente a Panama. Ieri Gunn su Instagram ha annunciato di aver terminato le riprese in America Centrale ma in precedenza il lavoro era stato interrotto per permettere al regista di tornare a casa e dire addio al suo cane.

Purtroppo il miglior amico di James Gunn, il cane Dr. Wesley Von Spears, è deceduto proprio questa settimana. Il regista ha utilizzato Instagram per rendere omaggio al suo cane, condividendo alcune foto, tra cui una che ritrae Wesley in un tenero momento con Michael Rooker nei panni di Yondu.



"Le unghie delle tue zampe che premono contro il pavimento dietro di me sono state la colonna sonora della mia vita. Per quasi diciassette anni sei stato con me. Ho trascorso più tempo con te che con qualsiasi altro essere su questo pianeta. Hai vissuto con me in tutto il mondo - Los Angeles, Londra, Malibu, Atlanta - , hai vagato per i set dei miei film e partecipato a più di una ripresa. Sei stato con me nei miei successi e nei miei fallimenti, e non t'importava niente di loro, fintanto che ero lì per una coccola, un massaggio alla pancia, una lotta, una passeggiata o un dolcetto. Ogni notte t'addormentavi rannicchiato stretto contro il mio fianco e ogni mattina mi leccavi il polpaccio per dirmi buongiorno mentre facevo pipì. Quando dovevo stare in una stanza d'albergo e non riuscivo a dormire prendevo un cuscino del letto e lo mettevo appoggiato al mio fianco, facendo finta che fossi tu. Di solito ha aiutato. Nel mezzo di un divorzio, una vita da single caotica e varie relazioni tu eri la mia unica vera costante. E nelle mie ore più buie eri il filo sottile dell'amore e della gioia che mi ha tenuto in contatto con questa fragile vita. Per il mondo eri il dottor Wesley Von Spears, o Von Spears, ma per me eri Wesley e il miglior amico che io abbia mai avuto. Ti voglio bene amico, grazie per avermi reso un uomo migliore" ha scritto James Gunn nel messaggio di saluto su Instagram.

Per quanto riguarda The Suicide Squad, James Gunn ha anticipato che moriranno diversi personaggi; a quanto sembra The Suicide Squad sarà la migliore sceneggiatura di James Gunn.