The Rock e la moglie Lauren, auguri sui social per l'anniversario: preparate i fazzoletti!

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson e la moglie Lauren Hashian hanno festeggiato il loro primo anniversario di matrimonio con i propri followers sul social network Instagram, e per l'occasione hanno pubblicato anche la canzone che lei scrisse per celebrare le nozze.

Il brano è intitolato "Step Into a Love Like This" ed è stato il primo che Lauren Hashian ha scritto e registrato dopo un intervento chirurgico alle corde vocali avvenuto l'anno scorso. Definendo la melodia "la canzone più personale e gratificante che abbia mai scritto", la Hashian ha anche rivelato di aver sorpreso "l'uomo che ora chiamo mio marito" con la canzone pochi minuti dopo essere stati dichiarati marito e moglie alle Hawaii. "Questa canzone è un riflesso dell'esperienza della nostra famiglia, del nostro amore e della nostra vita insieme", ha aggiunto.

"Essendo stati insieme per più di un decennio volevo che sentisse quanto quel giorno e tutta la nostra vita insieme hanno significato per me. È stato emozionante poter riflettere sugli anni meravigliosi che abbiamo trascorso insieme e pensare anche al futuro che dobbiamo costruire. Condividere questo brano con Dwayne e vedere la sua sincera reazione è stato uno dei tanti incredibili momenti di quella nostra giornata che ricorderò per sempre".

Il brano, che ora è disponibile per lo streaming su Spotify o per il download tramite iTunes, è presente anche nel video di matrimonio che Johnson ha condiviso su Instagram e che potete vedere qui sotto, insieme ad un altro struggente messaggio questa volta scritto da lui a lei. "Non sono uno scrittore, quindi posso solo parlare col cuore, ma questo è il più grande regalo che abbia mai ricevuto", si legge nel post.

