The Rock e la moglie Lauren, auguri sui social per l'anniversario: preparate i fazzoletti!
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson e la moglie Lauren Hashian hanno festeggiato il loro primo anniversario di matrimonio con i propri followers sul social network Instagram, e per l'occasione hanno pubblicato anche la canzone che lei scrisse per celebrare le nozze.
Il brano è intitolato "Step Into a Love Like This" ed è stato il primo che Lauren Hashian ha scritto e registrato dopo un intervento chirurgico alle corde vocali avvenuto l'anno scorso. Definendo la melodia "la canzone più personale e gratificante che abbia mai scritto", la Hashian ha anche rivelato di aver sorpreso "l'uomo che ora chiamo mio marito" con la canzone pochi minuti dopo essere stati dichiarati marito e moglie alle Hawaii. "Questa canzone è un riflesso dell'esperienza della nostra famiglia, del nostro amore e della nostra vita insieme", ha aggiunto.
"Essendo stati insieme per più di un decennio volevo che sentisse quanto quel giorno e tutta la nostra vita insieme hanno significato per me. È stato emozionante poter riflettere sugli anni meravigliosi che abbiamo trascorso insieme e pensare anche al futuro che dobbiamo costruire. Condividere questo brano con Dwayne e vedere la sua sincera reazione è stato uno dei tanti incredibili momenti di quella nostra giornata che ricorderò per sempre".
Il brano, che ora è disponibile per lo streaming su Spotify o per il download tramite iTunes, è presente anche nel video di matrimonio che Johnson ha condiviso su Instagram e che potete vedere qui sotto, insieme ad un altro struggente messaggio questa volta scritto da lui a lei. "Non sono uno scrittore, quindi posso solo parlare col cuore, ma questo è il più grande regalo che abbia mai ricevuto", si legge nel post.
Ricordiamo che The Rock sarà presente al DC FanDome sabato 22 agosto per presentare il nuovo film DC Black Adam. Per altri approfondimenti, ecco il trailer del DC FanDome.
One year ago today, on August 18, 2019 - I had the honor of marrying @laurenhashianofficial. Later that night she surprised me with this beautiful song, “Step Into A Love Like This” that she wrote and sang herself in honor of our marriage. From the moment I heard the song’s opening line, of “...every angel in heaven is singing for us today...” as tribute to our loved ones who’ve passed away and no longer with us - I got very emotional. As I still get emotional today when I hear those words and watch this wedding footage. Lauren is a gifted and soulful songwriter who wrote every single word of this song (and her vows) to reflect our life and blessings on our wedding day. I’m not a writer, so all I can do is speak from my heart and gut — and other than my three daughters being born — this is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. Bottom line, I’m a lucky and grateful husband, father and man to have such an amazing woman by my side through this unpredictable, yet beautiful thing we call life. Special shout to my extremely loving daughters, Jazzy and Tia for accompanying daddy as I got down on my knee to do the honors of asking for Lauren’s hand in marriage. Technically, she never said, “YES!” as she just bursted out laughing and then ugly crying, BUT I’ll take that response on the Hawaiian cliffs any day 😉💍 We hope that you all enjoy “Step Into A Love Like This” and our wedding day moments - as much as we are privileged to share it with you all on our anniversary. With love, gratitude and mana - DJ 🖤 Listen to the song now in my bio or on all music platforms. #StepIntoALoveLikeThis #HappyAnniversary ❤️🥃 And fa’afetai lava to my uso @f1j1 (one of the greatest singers on the planet) for his beautiful Samoan song “Tualaga a Solomona” that I chose to play as I walked down the aisle.
