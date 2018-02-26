Everyeye Cinema

The Outsider, Netflix accusata di whitewashing per l'ingaggio di Jared Leto

Pochi giorni fa vi abbiamo riportato il primo trailer ufficiale di The Outsider, nuovo film originale Netflix diretto da Martin Zandvliet (Land of Mine) che vedrà protagonista Jared Leto, eppure il pubblico via social pare non aver accolto molto positivamente il progetto.

Alla base di tutto l'accusa da parte di molti di un presunto whitewashing, in quanto il film è ambientato in Giappone e incentrato sulla Yakuza. Leto interpreta nel progetto tale Nick Lowell, un ex-American G.I. che comincia la sua scalata nei ranghi della mafia giapponese. Non dovrebbero quindi esserci problemi, dato che viene spiegato sin da subito che l'outsider del titolo è un americano, eppure questo non basta ad alcuni fan asiatici, scontenti della scelta che un attore bianco interpreti un ruolo simile che poteva essere affidato a un asiatico-americano.

Secondo questi fan, la premesse avrebbe potuto comunque adattarsi a un attore asiatico-americano, portando così una vera e proprio polemica sui social, come potete poi vedere benissimo nei tweet in calce alla notizia. Polemica a nostro avviso quanto mai sterile, data la presenza nel film di un intero cast di attori asiatici, con ruoli persino da co-protagonisti.

Vi ricordiamo che The Outsider vedrà nel cast anche Tadanobu Asano, Nao Omori, Kippei Shina, Shioli Katsuna, Min Tanaka ed Emil Hirsch, per un'uscita prevista su Netflix il prossimo 9 marzo.

