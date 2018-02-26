Alla base di tutto l'accusa da parte di molti di un presunto whitewashing, in quanto il film è ambientato in Giappone e incentrato sulla Yakuza. Leto interpreta nel progetto tale Nick Lowell, un ex-American G.I. che comincia la sua scalata nei ranghi della mafia giapponese. Non dovrebbero quindi esserci problemi, dato che viene spiegato sin da subito che l'outsider del titolo è un americano, eppure questo non basta ad alcuni fan asiatici, scontenti della scelta che un attore bianco interpreti un ruolo simile che poteva essere affidato a un asiatico-americano.
Secondo questi fan, la premesse avrebbe potuto comunque adattarsi a un attore asiatico-americano, portando così una vera e proprio polemica sui social, come potete poi vedere benissimo nei tweet in calce alla notizia. Polemica a nostro avviso quanto mai sterile, data la presenza nel film di un intero cast di attori asiatici, con ruoli persino da co-protagonisti.
Vi ricordiamo che The Outsider vedrà nel cast anche Tadanobu Asano, Nao Omori, Kippei Shina, Shioli Katsuna, Min Tanaka ed Emil Hirsch, per un'uscita prevista su Netflix il prossimo 9 marzo.
The Outsider, Netflix accusata di whitewashing per l'ingaggio di Jared Leto
Luca Ceccotti
Jared Leto as a Yakuza Killing Machine? No thank you to this #WhiteWashing mess. h/t @jesthevu https://t.co/TSrUc0ZasO— Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) 23 febbraio 2018
WHO ASKED FOR THIS 😡😡😡 https://t.co/YC78LLvtnY— Rebecca Sun (@therebeccasun) 23 febbraio 2018
Seriously!?! Another one of those movies where the Asian actors are props and the story--set in JAPAN--revolves around the ONE Hollywood actor?!?— Abdul R. Siddiqui (@PakistaniPepper) 23 febbraio 2018
STOP. WRITING. AROUND. US. @netflix https://t.co/tTZHLGukVE— William Yu (@its_willyu) 23 febbraio 2018
It's different because the film's creators created a white role for a white actor that appropriates another culture rather than, say, cast a white actor for an asian character? The transgression is all the same.— CJ Melendez (@CJMelendez_) 23 febbraio 2018
THE LAST YAKUZA STARRING JARED LETO— M'Shaku (@ShakExcellence) 23 febbraio 2018
(Seriously, how hard is it to hire an Asian-American actor for this type of shit? Still gets the outsider point across.) https://t.co/DFPavvzewd
If you want to watch something on the Yakuza in post-war Japan, check out the five amazing films in the 'Yakuza Papers' series by Kinji Fukasaku which covers the Yakuza's rebirth and rise from the early '50s to the early '70s. Leave this embarrassing mess unloved and ignored. https://t.co/rQFAxgAM57— Chris Eng (@hoodieripper) 23 febbraio 2018
Oh man, you know what would be more interesting than Jared Leto as some American dude joining the Yakuza? A show about the actual Yakuza. 😐 https://t.co/W1O6xwx13G— The Melted Mask (@AndyAstruc) 24 febbraio 2018
just watched the trailer for the jared leto yakuza movie and can somebody please tell netflix that with great power comes great responsibility— karen h. (@karenyhan) 24 febbraio 2018
