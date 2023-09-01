The Nun 2, prime reazioni al sequel: promosso o bocciato?
L'universo di The Conjuring è pronto a tornare sul grande schermo la prossima settimana con The Nun II, secondo capitolo della saga spin-off inaugurata nel 2018 con The Nun - La vocazione del male. Taissa Farmiga riprende il ruolo di Suor Irene, protagonista anche del primo film uscito cinque anni fa nelle sale.
Nel frattempo online sono comparse le prime recensioni su The Nun II e pare che il giudizio sia estremamente positivo.
Molti spettatori che hanno visto il film in anteprima lo giudicano migliore del primo lungometraggio e in generale un'esperienza maggiormente divertente e coinvolgente rispetto a tutti gli spin-off di The Conjuring. In calce alla news trovate alcuni tweet di reazioni al film di Michael Chaves. Sul sito potete recuperare la recensione di The Nun, il film uscito nel 2018.
The Nun II è ambientato in Francia, a metà degli anni '50. In un collegio viene scoperto il cadavere di un prete e Suor Irene (Taissa Farmiga) inizia ad indagare sulla misteriosa creatura che terrorizza l'istituto cattolico.
L'entità non è altro che Valak, il demone con sembianze di suora che Irene aveva già affrontato qualche anno prima.
Nel cast del film anche Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid e Bonnie Aarons. E proprio quest'ultima è protagonista di una recente querelle con la casa di produzione.
L'attrice del demone Valak ha fatto causa a Warner Bros. perché, a suo dire, non pagherebbe il merchandising.
#TheNun2 is so extra and goes so hard that I’m now instantly obsessed and I will not be talking about anything else for the foreseeable future. Bravo Akela Cooper and Michael Chaves! pic.twitter.com/B66nSbiFQs— Shannabelle Come Home (@shannon_mcgrew) August 31, 2023
#TheNun2 is infinitely better than the first installment. The characters of Irene and Maurice are explored in a more meaningful way, and the greater Conjuring Universe is impacted rather significantly. pic.twitter.com/dh9vPWPulo— Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) August 31, 2023
The Conjuring Universe is back with another installment! #TheNun2 is a nice follow up to the first film. They up the scares in a big way. It’s a great film for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/wCHy03HPlW— Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) August 31, 2023
#TheNun2— Mohit Kumar (@MohitKumar666) August 31, 2023
The Nun is infinitely better than the first film. It's scarier and much more intense. This is what I wanted out of the first one, which was too heavy and bogged down with lore. Now we get to have FUN with this terrifying villain. Stay for the mid credit scene! pic.twitter.com/5NsGhilEnQ
The Nun 2
- Distributore: Warner Bros.
- Genere: Horror
- Regia: Michael Chaves
- Nazione: USA
