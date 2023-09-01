The Nun 2, prime reazioni al sequel: promosso o bocciato?

Nel frattempo online sono comparse le prime recensioni su The Nun II e pare che il giudizio sia estremamente positivo. Molti spettatori che hanno visto il film in anteprima lo giudicano migliore del primo lungometraggio e in generale un'esperienza maggiormente divertente e coinvolgente rispetto a tutti gli spin-off di The Conjuring. In calce alla news trovate alcuni tweet di reazioni al film di Michael Chaves. Sul sito potete recuperare la recensione di The Nun , il film uscito nel 2018. The Nun II è ambientato in Francia, a metà degli anni '50. In un collegio viene scoperto il cadavere di un prete e Suor Irene (Taissa Farmiga) inizia ad indagare sulla misteriosa creatura che terrorizza l'istituto cattolico. L'entità non è altro che Valak , il demone con sembianze di suora che Irene aveva già affrontato qualche anno prima. Nel cast del film anche Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid e Bonnie Aarons. E proprio quest'ultima è protagonista di una recente querelle con la casa di produzione. L' attrice del demone Valak ha fatto causa a Warner Bros. perché, a suo dire, non pagherebbe il merchandising.

#TheNun2 is so extra and goes so hard that I’m now instantly obsessed and I will not be talking about anything else for the foreseeable future. Bravo Akela Cooper and Michael Chaves! pic.twitter.com/B66nSbiFQs — Shannabelle Come Home (@shannon_mcgrew) August 31, 2023

#TheNun2 is infinitely better than the first installment. The characters of Irene and Maurice are explored in a more meaningful way, and the greater Conjuring Universe is impacted rather significantly. pic.twitter.com/dh9vPWPulo — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) August 31, 2023

The Conjuring Universe is back with another installment! #TheNun2 is a nice follow up to the first film. They up the scares in a big way. It’s a great film for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/wCHy03HPlW — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) August 31, 2023