The Irishman è il film dell'anno secondo il National Board of Review

Nelle scorse ore sono stati assegnati i premi del National Board or Review, l'organizzazione no-profit newyorkese dedicata al cinema in tutte le sue accezioni, da quella artistica a quella di intrattenimento.

Durante la premiazione The Irishman è stato eletto il miglior film del 2019 (il secondo del decennio per Martin Scorsese, che aveva vinto anche nel 2011 con Hugo Cabret) mentre Quentin Tarantino è stato premiato miglior regista per il suo lavoro in C'Era Una Volta a Hollywood (l'ultima volta che l'autore vinse tale riconoscimento fu con Pulp Fiction).

L'organizzazione, composta da critici, studenti, cinefili e storici non ha alcuna affiliazione con l'industria cinematografica statunitense/hollywoodiana, quindi in senso stretto i premi non forniscono granché indicazioni sulle preferenze dei votanti in vista degli Oscar 2020 (negli ultimi dieci anni solo Green Book ha vinto il NBR al film dell'anno e l'Oscar come miglior film) ma di sicuro quella siglata da Netflix è una vittoria importante, destinata a farsi notare.

Qui sotto tutti I premi assegnati:

Best Film - THE IRISHMAN

Best Director - Quentin Tarantino, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Best Actor - Adam Sandler, UNCUT GEMS

Best Actress - Renée Zellweger, JUDY

Best Supporting Actor - Brad Pitt, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Best Supporting Actress - Kathy Bates, RICHARD JEWELL

Best Original Screenplay - Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, UNCUT GEMS

Best Adapted Screenplay - Steven Zaillian, THE IRISHMAN

Breakthrough Performance - Paul Walter Hauser, RICHARD JEWELL

Best Directorial Debut - Melina Matsoukas, QUEEN & SLIM

Best Animated Feature - HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD

Best Foreign Language Film - Parasite

Best Documentary - Maiden

Best Ensemble - KNIVES OUT

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography - Roger Deakins, 1917

NBR Icon Award - Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

NBR Freedom of Expression Award - FOR SAMA

NBR Freedom of Expression Award - JUST MERCY

Top Films - 1917, Dolemite is My Name, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Richard Jewell, Uncut Gems, Waves

Top 5 Foreign Language Films - Atlantics, Invisible Life, Pain and Glory, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Transit

Top 5 Documentaries - American Factory, Apollo 11, The Black Godfather, Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, Wrestle

Top 10 Independent Films - The Farewell, Give Me Liberty, A Hidden Life, Judy, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Midsommar, The Nightingale, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Souvenir, Wild Rose

Per altri approfondimenti vi rimandiamo alla recensione di The Irishman e ad un saggio di critica sulle migliori tre scene di C'Era Una Volta a Hollywood.