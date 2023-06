The Flash: la rete insorge contro James Gunn e il suo DCU

Dopo il crollo al botteghino di The Flash , cominciano ad arrivare critiche pesanti anche da parte dei fan in merito alle scelte prese per costruire il nuovo DCU dalle ceneri del morente DCEU. In molti infatti cominciano a chiedersi se le scelte sbagliate fatte per The Flash non derivino dal bisogno di James Gunn di tagliare e cucire a suo piacimento per dare vita alla prima fase del suo mondo interconnesso di cinecomic, Gods and Monsters .

Kind of like the recent film he told us was the greatest superhero film he’d ever seen?



I like James Gunn, and I know he had a job to do… but it’s going to be hard to live down his hostage video praise for THE FLASH. https://t.co/p1iI2EkyYB — I’m Aaron Sparrow, and SO CAN YOU! 🇺🇸 (@Aaron_Sparrow) June 27, 2023

“Man it’s so refreshing to have James Gunn as the head of DC he’s so honest and shutting down all these scoopers it’s amazing”



“Of course James Gunn had to say the flash was the best movie of all time, he’s the head of DC” — Jacemandaspaceman69 (@Jacemandaspace2) June 27, 2023

The flash is the first time a CBM was marketed as one of the greatest CBM of all time bruh. We were getting dark Knight comparisons 😭😭😭😭

James Gunn who made gotg3 said the flash is the best CBM he had seen this year. So much ingenuity https://t.co/raPDCNkJH8 — AMEBO LEATHER (@raeken_apeh) June 26, 2023

Remember.

James Gunn has part in the downfall of The Flash movie. He shared a notes and made a whole lot disaster changing the narratives, plots etc to fit for his DCU reboot. He should be accountable for this. https://t.co/FRdzdQ6PtQ — Syazni (@_Syazni) June 27, 2023