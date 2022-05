The Batman vs Man of Steel: nasce lo scontro tra le due pellicole sui social

In 10 years The Batman will have finished its trilogy when Man Of Steel still won’t have a sequel 💀 https://t.co/JANZZ3iSEn — Craig (@CS11__) May 4, 2022

honestly i barely hear anyone talking about Man Of Steel outside of Twitter.

My dad liked it (aside from John Kent) but even he preferred The Batman. Of all my friends that watched The Batman, only one didn't really like it because she doesn't really care for CBMs. https://t.co/5wmDYDRLYh — Archiballs (@ArchieECH) May 5, 2022

I love Man of Steel but The Batman is literally one of the greatest comic book films ever made https://t.co/4iTcOUbxzs — Jai 🗣💯 (@CloutBurstCS) May 5, 2022

why does it have to be a competition, one or the other? They both had terrible aspects, and really amazing aspects. The Batman looked amazing but its story and plot was subpar and predictable, fairly boring. Man of Steel looked good, story good, failed to connect with comic fans. — June Nicholson (@JStryder508) May 5, 2022

In 10 years The Batman wont be remembered half as much as Man Of Steel still is to this day pic.twitter.com/NJVgsMOi8Z — Kubzi (@DCassemble) May 4, 2022

https://twitter.com/CapedRomero/status/1522070902057607168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1522070902057607168%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwegotthiscovered.com%2Fmovies%2Fdc-fans-pitting-man-of-steel-and-the-batman-against-each-other%2F