The Batman, nuove conferme? Barry Keoghan sarà davvero Joker nel film con Robert Pattinson

The Batman, nuove conferme? Barry Keoghan sarà davvero Joker nel film con Robert Pattinson
La star di Eternals e Dunkirk Barry Keoghan potrebbe interpretare segretamente Joker nell'attesissimo nuovo cinecomic DC Films The Batman, con protagonista Robert Pattinson.

Nelle scorse ore a Los Angeles si è tenuto un nuovo test screening di The Batman, e i più noti insider hollywoodiani hanno immediatamente fatto notare la presenza di Barry Keoghan: inizialmente lo scooper ViewerAnon si era limitato a pubblicare una gif di Joker insieme all'informazione che Koeghan non era presente nei precedenti test screening del film fatti negli scorsi mesi, ma successivamente il collega Daniel Richtman ha confermato lo scoop di ViewerAnon ricondividendo il post e controfirmando: "Ho sentito la stessa cosa".

Come se non bastasse, la pagina Binge Watch This - sempre affiliata a Ritchman, che ha infatti retwittato il posto che trovate in calce - ha scritto esplicitamente che nella nuova versione del film mostrata alla proiezione di prova Barry Keoghan appare come Joker. Tuttavia non è chiaro quale ruolo avrà nel film e probabilmente sarà anticipato solo da una scena post-credit, o comunque da un piccolo cameo nel finale: un altro tweet di Anon, infatti, specifica che l'ultima proiezione di prova di The Batman è stata organizzata dalla Warner Bros al fine di trovare l'equilibrio perfetto tra un film auto-conclusivo e stand-alone e la necessità di anticipare un sequel.

Ricordiamo che Barry Keoghan è stato annunciato ufficialmente nel cast del film oltre un anno fa, anche se il suo ruolo è rimasto totalmente segreto (finora?). Vi invitiamo a rimanere sintonizzati per tutti gli aggiornamenti.

