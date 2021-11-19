The Batman, nuove conferme? Barry Keoghan sarà davvero Joker nel film con Robert Pattinson
La star di Eternals e Dunkirk Barry Keoghan potrebbe interpretare segretamente Joker nell'attesissimo nuovo cinecomic DC Films The Batman, con protagonista Robert Pattinson.
Nelle scorse ore a Los Angeles si è tenuto un nuovo test screening di The Batman, e i più noti insider hollywoodiani hanno immediatamente fatto notare la presenza di Barry Keoghan: inizialmente lo scooper ViewerAnon si era limitato a pubblicare una gif di Joker insieme all'informazione che Koeghan non era presente nei precedenti test screening del film fatti negli scorsi mesi, ma successivamente il collega Daniel Richtman ha confermato lo scoop di ViewerAnon ricondividendo il post e controfirmando: "Ho sentito la stessa cosa".
Come se non bastasse, la pagina Binge Watch This - sempre affiliata a Ritchman, che ha infatti retwittato il posto che trovate in calce - ha scritto esplicitamente che nella nuova versione del film mostrata alla proiezione di prova Barry Keoghan appare come Joker. Tuttavia non è chiaro quale ruolo avrà nel film e probabilmente sarà anticipato solo da una scena post-credit, o comunque da un piccolo cameo nel finale: un altro tweet di Anon, infatti, specifica che l'ultima proiezione di prova di The Batman è stata organizzata dalla Warner Bros al fine di trovare l'equilibrio perfetto tra un film auto-conclusivo e stand-alone e la necessità di anticipare un sequel.
Ricordiamo che Barry Keoghan è stato annunciato ufficialmente nel cast del film oltre un anno fa, anche se il suo ruolo è rimasto totalmente segreto (finora?). Vi invitiamo a rimanere sintonizzati per tutti gli aggiornamenti.
Heard the same https://t.co/NkWhu50BMr— Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) November 18, 2021
Barry Keoghan is reportedly in the latest cut of #TheBatman as The Joker, confirms @DanielRPK. Though there's no word on how he factors into the film. pic.twitter.com/9g0K7bSbjT— Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) November 18, 2021
I need to go to bed! My impression based on tweaks in the latest cut is that WB is trying to find the best balance between teasing a sequel and making THE BATMAN feel complete on its own.— ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) November 18, 2021
The Batman
- Regia: Matt Reeves
- Interpreti: Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright
- Nazione: USA
