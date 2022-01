The Batman, Halle Berry ha dei consigli per Zoe Kravitz: 'sarà una meravigliosa Catwoman'

From one Catwoman to another, Halle Berry shares her advice for Zoe Kravitz: "They might come for you. But don't let that affect her interpretation of who she thinks Catwoman might be." 🐱



