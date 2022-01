The Batman: i fan commentano la notizia della classificazione PG-13

People are mad that The Batman is rated PG-13 yet the best Batman movie ever made was also rated PG-13 pic.twitter.com/QrjqHVM7GS — Bert (@ThatGuyBertisha) January 12, 2022

Fans respond to the news that The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, has been rated PG-13 so they can gear it toward a "younger audience" water it down and make it a kiddie film.



Adults are the ones who pay for movies. I'll go to movies again when they make movies for GROWNUPS! pic.twitter.com/W7a95F0216 — Random Snake Facts (@random_snakes) January 12, 2022

I'm amazed at how many people thought the batman was gonna be r-rated

I think most upset with it not being rated r need to calm, i'm sure matt reeves is gonna push that pg-13 rating to its max https://t.co/bBCx9idr0O — MaximumOverdrive (@OneStopMaxShop) January 12, 2022

"The Batman"



Another movie that looked like it could have been one of the best but will no doubt be handcuffed by the PG-13 rating like all the rest.



Such a fucking bummer — VanillaGorilla (@Van1llaGorilla_) January 12, 2022