The Batman, i fan celebrano la pellicola che sarebbe dovuta uscire ad ottobre

Ma i fan di Batman ieri hanno usato Twitter per esprimere la loro tristezza per il fatto che avrebbero dovuto vedere il film con protagonista Robert Pattinson sul grande schermo in questi giorni, come potete vedere nei tweet in calce alla notizia. Pattinson ha recentemente anticipato alcuni contenuti interessanti di The Batman. "Io e Zoë Kravitz abbiamo fatto alcune cose. È una piccola cosa divertente", ha rivelato. "Ci sono molte piccole sorprese. Ho visto parte del film ora ed è davvero fantastico... è davvero fantastico". Zoe Kravitz ha ammesso che sul set di The Batman c'era molta tensione a causa delle aspettative dei fan e mentre mancano ancora cinque mesi all'uscita del film l'hype dei fan non può far altro che aumentare. Date un'occhiata ad una nuova foto ufficiale di The Batman mentre il conto alla rovescia continua!

Just saw The Batman!



It was pretty good, definitely better than I was expecting.



The hour long sex scene between Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz on top of the batmobile overstayed it's welcome a bit, though.



8/10 Batman does in fact go down pic.twitter.com/NPrlKIVUtX — Nora 'Symbiote Simp' VA (@Nora_Synth) October 1, 2021

All of those who're either disappointed or bitter that #TheBatman was delayed from today: find and watch BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN 1-2. The first one is stellar noir while the second appeals more to the general bat fans. Either way, you're in for a good time. #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/7lzbykV7p0 — Akos Peterbencze (@ilovemoviesmor1) October 1, 2021

Crying, shaking, and spitting up as the reality sets in that if COVID didn’t happen I would be seeing The Batman in theaters tonight….nobody talk to me I’m in mourning — Scarrett Stalker (@GWalker4509) October 1, 2021

just got done watching the batman, honestly this movie was a 10/10 i dont wanna spoil anything but the actions scenes were amazing, the story was dark and gritty and the post credits scene bro OMG y'all just HAVE to watch this pic.twitter.com/HgFQLDn5Ps — nat. 💀 (@whoIeIottanat) October 1, 2021

OMG GUYS #TheBatman WAS INCREDIBLE!



It turned me into a Batman fan FOR LIFE!



Battinson is going to be known as one of the greats and one of the most accurate! When he killed all those thugs you could really feel the power of Batman through the screen 😎



I understand Batman now https://t.co/ikCwPOA1sO — Super Tuber Eddie (@SuperTuberEddie) October 1, 2021

Didn’t need that painful reminder that the Batman was suppose to be released today pic.twitter.com/hGAPYYjTiJ — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) October 1, 2021

When #TheBatman was suppose to debut today



P a i n

pic.twitter.com/OLJO4uJdWI — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) October 1, 2021

In another timeline, The Batman hit theaters today. https://t.co/lbjoBfA33o — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 1, 2021