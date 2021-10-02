Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
  1. HOME
  2. The Batman
  3. Notizie

The Batman, i fan celebrano la pellicola che sarebbe dovuta uscire ad ottobre

The Batman, i fan celebrano la pellicola che sarebbe dovuta uscire ad ottobre
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

The Batman, il film diretto da Matt Reeves, è una delle tante pellicole che è stata posticipata a causa della pandemia di COVID-19 ed è anche uno dei film più attesi dal grande pubblico. The Batman sarebbe dovuto uscire l’1 ottobre, ma è stato di nuovo posticipato.

L’uscita originaria del film DC era prevista per il 25 giugno 2021 prima che una nuova data fosse fissata all’1 ottobre 2021 dopo che la produzione è stata costretta a fermarsi. Ad oggi la data di uscita è stata posticipata ancora una volta al 4 marzo 2022 e speriamo che per quella data finalmente la pellicola arrivi in sala.

Ma i fan di Batman ieri hanno usato Twitter per esprimere la loro tristezza per il fatto che avrebbero dovuto vedere il film con protagonista Robert Pattinson sul grande schermo in questi giorni, come potete vedere nei tweet in calce alla notizia.

Pattinson ha recentemente anticipato alcuni contenuti interessanti di The Batman. "Io e Zoë Kravitz abbiamo fatto alcune cose. È una piccola cosa divertente", ha rivelato. "Ci sono molte piccole sorprese. Ho visto parte del film ora ed è davvero fantastico... è davvero fantastico".

Zoe Kravitz ha ammesso che sul set di The Batman c'era molta tensione a causa delle aspettative dei fan e mentre mancano ancora cinque mesi all'uscita del film l'hype dei fan non può far altro che aumentare. Date un'occhiata ad una nuova foto ufficiale di The Batman mentre il conto alla rovescia continua!

FONTE: CB
Quanto è interessante?
1
speciale

Il cinema posticipato: storia di un disastro annunciato?

Altri contenuti per The Batman

  1. Venom 2, Andy Serkis sul rating del film "la trama è molto oscura"