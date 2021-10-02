The Batman, i fan celebrano la pellicola che sarebbe dovuta uscire ad ottobre
Sara Susanna
The Batman, il film diretto da Matt Reeves, è una delle tante pellicole che è stata posticipata a causa della pandemia di COVID-19 ed è anche uno dei film più attesi dal grande pubblico. The Batman sarebbe dovuto uscire l’1 ottobre, ma è stato di nuovo posticipato.
L’uscita originaria del film DC era prevista per il 25 giugno 2021 prima che una nuova data fosse fissata all’1 ottobre 2021 dopo che la produzione è stata costretta a fermarsi. Ad oggi la data di uscita è stata posticipata ancora una volta al 4 marzo 2022 e speriamo che per quella data finalmente la pellicola arrivi in sala.
Ma i fan di Batman ieri hanno usato Twitter per esprimere la loro tristezza per il fatto che avrebbero dovuto vedere il film con protagonista Robert Pattinson sul grande schermo in questi giorni, come potete vedere nei tweet in calce alla notizia.
Pattinson ha recentemente anticipato alcuni contenuti interessanti di The Batman. "Io e Zoë Kravitz abbiamo fatto alcune cose. È una piccola cosa divertente", ha rivelato. "Ci sono molte piccole sorprese. Ho visto parte del film ora ed è davvero fantastico... è davvero fantastico".
Zoe Kravitz ha ammesso che sul set di The Batman c'era molta tensione a causa delle aspettative dei fan e mentre mancano ancora cinque mesi all'uscita del film l'hype dei fan non può far altro che aumentare. Date un'occhiata ad una nuova foto ufficiale di The Batman mentre il conto alla rovescia continua!
Robert Pattinson is going to be the best Batman 🦇🙌 #TheBatman #digitalart pic.twitter.com/ANg9XVNiIx— Orlando🐯 (@0rlando_2022) October 1, 2021
Just saw The Batman!— Nora 'Symbiote Simp' VA (@Nora_Synth) October 1, 2021
It was pretty good, definitely better than I was expecting.
The hour long sex scene between Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz on top of the batmobile overstayed it's welcome a bit, though.
8/10 Batman does in fact go down pic.twitter.com/NPrlKIVUtX
All of those who're either disappointed or bitter that #TheBatman was delayed from today: find and watch BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN 1-2. The first one is stellar noir while the second appeals more to the general bat fans. Either way, you're in for a good time. #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/7lzbykV7p0— Akos Peterbencze (@ilovemoviesmor1) October 1, 2021
Crying, shaking, and spitting up as the reality sets in that if COVID didn’t happen I would be seeing The Batman in theaters tonight….nobody talk to me I’m in mourning— Scarrett Stalker (@GWalker4509) October 1, 2021
just got done watching the batman, honestly this movie was a 10/10 i dont wanna spoil anything but the actions scenes were amazing, the story was dark and gritty and the post credits scene bro OMG y'all just HAVE to watch this pic.twitter.com/HgFQLDn5Ps— nat. 💀 (@whoIeIottanat) October 1, 2021
OMG GUYS #TheBatman WAS INCREDIBLE!— Super Tuber Eddie (@SuperTuberEddie) October 1, 2021
It turned me into a Batman fan FOR LIFE!
Battinson is going to be known as one of the greats and one of the most accurate! When he killed all those thugs you could really feel the power of Batman through the screen 😎
I understand Batman now https://t.co/ikCwPOA1sO
Didn’t need that painful reminder that the Batman was suppose to be released today pic.twitter.com/hGAPYYjTiJ— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) October 1, 2021
When #TheBatman was suppose to debut today— Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) October 1, 2021
P a i n
pic.twitter.com/OLJO4uJdWI
In another timeline, The Batman hit theaters today. https://t.co/lbjoBfA33o— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 1, 2021
The Batman would've been released today... the next trailer comes out in 15 days. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/UGtpYFlHuT— The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) October 1, 2021
The Batman
- Regia: Matt Reeves
- Interpreti: Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright
- Nazione: USA
