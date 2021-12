The Batman, i fan a caccia di indizi dopo il nuovo trailer giapponese

Right, call me reaching, but to me, that looks like Barry Keoghan, gets me thinking that what if Joker is someone who is more like a stalker figure and he's really watching Bruce. Would be fucking mint in my opinion.#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/QSRipoxoF4 — |☃️🎄TheChristmasBat 🎄☃️| Christmas Hype 🎄☃️ (@BatStriking) December 13, 2021

the bandages on his hands and the way he takes his cowl off feels so personal to me #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/Y68VNU0IcL — Jess🗡☥ busy (@355Jess) December 13, 2021

#TheBatman Theory



Gotham’s orphanage is funded by the elite, which connects the Wayne family to the Court of Owls. It’s also a cover up for the Court to abduct kids & brainwash them to become their lethal assassins known as Talons. Riddler wants to kill all the rich & powerful pic.twitter.com/GmTdofxwVz — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) December 13, 2021