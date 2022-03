The Batman è meglio de Il Cavaliere Oscuro? Sui social scoppia il dibattito!

So happy to witness a mind-fucking solo batman movie after almost 10 years!! The film is dark,raw and intense, breaking the "superhero" template once again. Marvel fans-this is just not for you😁 A Masterpiece. Nonetheless,The Dark Knight stands tall!🖤 #Batman #TheBatmanMovie pic.twitter.com/B3YPhe7fHT

Rotten Tomatoes:



The Dark Knight 94 %



The Batman 84 %



as awesome as the Batman obviously is, people need to stop saying it's better then TDK. Nothing will ever beat that movie. pic.twitter.com/yTsYMUYrnq