Thanos e il guanto dell'Infinito: in Avengers: Age of Ultron era un falso?

I believe there is an existing myth of a gauntlet that could unify the stones. Hence the fake one in Odin's vault, and Thanos wearing this fashionable "practice gauntlet." When he needed a real one, he went to Eitri. Who also provided a handy carrying case. https://t.co/Zlg87RjHtL pic.twitter.com/0OgxbCEWo8