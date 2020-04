Teschio Rosso avrebbe potuto avere un look alquanto diverso in Avengers: Endgame

View this post on Instagram

Here is a take on Red Skull for Avengers infinity War and Endgame. This is an initial concept of Red Skull or Soul Keeper as someone who has maybe met with various people in space and taking on their varied clothings. Stay safe. - @mcu @marvel #marvel #villian #avengers #redskull #endgame #infinitywar #soulkeeper #conceptart #digitalart #digitalillustration #characterdesign @rodneyimages