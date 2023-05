Superman: Legacy, una fan-art mostra David Corenswet in costume

2 1 R U M O R S:

S U P E R M A N



David Corenswet as Superman in the DCU

•

This is my series where I use my art and imagination to bring life to casting rumors and fan favorite castings that make their way online.

•#21xfour #21rumors #davidcorenswet #superman #supes… pic.twitter.com/74zLvj2Gkb